Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
4 Aug 2022
4:55 am
Editorials

Time to deal with the zama zamas

Editorial staff

You are a government now and have been for more than 28 years. Your obligation is to protect your citizens.

Picture: iStock
The ANC has amazing talent. Let that sink in for a moment. Not – you are correct – at running a country. Nor at building a “better life for all”. But they are masters – and mistresses – of the use of the diversionary photo opportunity. While the country burns and collapses, a minister might rush off to a school accused of racism. ALSO READ: ‘No longer crime, this is terrorism’: SA’s security cluster ‘dysfunctional’ – experts Or another might propose a R22 million flagpole, while others might try to bask in unearned glory by speaking about the triumphs of...

Read more on these topics