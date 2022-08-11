Editorial staff
Soldiers won’t help to stop crime

Sending in soldiers won’t help. Firstly, there are not nearly enough of them – and nor will there be in the future, because the military budget has been slashed back beyond the bone.

Members of the SANDF during an exercise demonstration at the SA Army Combat Training Centre : Jacques Nelles
Part of the mandate of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) – in addition to its duty to defend the borders of the country – is to render, where it is needed, “support to the civil power”. Thus, in the past, we have seen soldiers, air force and navy personnel deployed to help in humanitarian missions – as happened this year in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal. Military units were also deployed, long after the trouble started, in areas where there was “insurrection” in July last year. In 2020, soldiers were sent into townships and suburbs to crack down on...

