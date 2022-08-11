Local air travel now unaffordable

Air travel is always a good indicator of the health of the economy of a country and of the world at large. And, after the battering of the Covid years, people are flying once again – for business and pleasure. That’s good news for our tourism sector, which offers one of the best products on the planet, but has been brought to its knees by the collapse of visitor numbers since 2020. But, for South Africans wanting to fly inside the country, there is a simple message: Be prepared to pay through the nose for your air tickets. With low-cost...

