Stephen Tau
21 Aug 2022
Could new law to improve service delivery do away with cadre deployment?

Cadre deployment is a clear example of how it is impossible for one to work for two different bosses at the same time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
President Cyril Ramaphosa's assent to a new law to improve service delivery is an indication of the African National Congress' (ANC) acceptance that cadre deployment is counter-productive. This is according to Advocate Paul Hoffman of Accountability Now. New law to improve service delivery Cadre deployment conflict Ramaphosa has enacted legal provisions directed at improving the capacity and ethical standards of local government through, among others, the way senior appointments are made and by preventing high-ranking officials from holding political office in political parties. Speaking to The Citizen, Hoffman said cadre deployment is a clear example of how it is impossible...

