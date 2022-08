If there was any justice in this country (need we even take that discussion further?), then 23 August would be declared National Whistle-blower Day, in honour of a honest civil servant, Babita Deokaran. An official with the Gauteng department of health, Deokaran was gunned down by hitmen outside her home in Mondeor on 23 August last year, just after she had dropped her daughter at school. Deokaran had uncovered corruption in tenders among Gauteng’s health institutions, where millions in taxpayer money was being looted. And she wouldn’t shut up about it. Her silence could not be bought by the evil...

If there was any justice in this country (need we even take that discussion further?), then 23 August would be declared National Whistle-blower Day, in honour of a honest civil servant, Babita Deokaran.

An official with the Gauteng department of health, Deokaran was gunned down by hitmen outside her home in Mondeor on 23 August last year, just after she had dropped her daughter at school.

Deokaran had uncovered corruption in tenders among Gauteng’s health institutions, where millions in taxpayer money was being looted.

And she wouldn’t shut up about it. Her silence could not be bought by the evil criminals … so she had to die.

ALSO READ: Babita Deokaran: One year later, still no justice

This while the province’s hospitals are daily crumbling before our very eyes when essential supplies are often not available, where infrastructure is not maintained and repaired.

Gauteng was also the location of brazen looting of tens of millions meant for the purchase of personal protective equipment during Covid.

And, lest we forget, where our ANC masters blew more than R400 million on a programme to “sanitise” Gauteng’s schools.

There are fewer more vulnerable people in society than hospital patients or children – yet the ANC stole from both. Babita Deokaran tried to stop it. We should forever honour her.