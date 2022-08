In the past year, four Premier Soccer League (PSL) players have been victims of car hijacking and robbery and their union is worried. ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs, Sundowns star Lebese continues search for new club The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) are concerned that they may be targeted because they are believed to be earning good money. Safpu president Thulakganyo Gaoshubelwe told The Citizen in an interview that they had noted with concern the recent incidents. “It is worrying and we have noted them,” said Gaoshubelwe. “But we know that crime is a serious problem in the country that needs...

In the past year, four Premier Soccer League (PSL) players have been victims of car hijacking and robbery and their union is worried.

The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) are concerned that they may be targeted because they are believed to be earning good money.

Safpu president Thulakganyo Gaoshubelwe told The Citizen in an interview that they had noted with concern the recent incidents.

“It is worrying and we have noted them,” said Gaoshubelwe. “But we know that crime is a serious problem in the country that needs to be taken seriously.

“We worry when ordinary South Africans become victims of crimes and it is even worse for us when it happens to our players.

“It is worrying because their lives are in the public eye and they are seen as people who are well off and could be targeted because of that,” he added.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and now Sekhukhune United midfielder Willard Katsande is one of the PSL players who have been victims of crime in recent months and it has happened twice.

The first incident was a road rage related incident where his car was damaged in a fight with another road user.

Katsande, who is among the most disciplined players in the PSL, suffered some cuts and bruises in the incident. In the second incident he was hijacked around the Southgate area where he was meeting clients.

The 36-year-old has already ventured into business and has a clothing brand, Boss Ya Mboka and a construction company.

In this incident, which happened in June, the robbers made off with his BMW X6 and a shipment of clothing he was due to deliver to clients that day.

“I’m traumatised right now because of my previous road rage experience,” Katsande said of the incident at the time.

“I have been left with bruises because the three guys who hijacked me in the parking lot at Southgate Mall dragged me on the ground.

“The car has been recovered in Eldorado Park but is badly damaged inside and ransacked of my belongings inside the vehicle.

“This is a huge inconvenience considering that there was business property inside the car which will now affect the business,” he added.

Shortly after that another PSL player, Melusi Buthelezi of TS Galaxy also became a victim of a hijacking. His incident happened in Soweto in February.

“The TS Galaxy Football Club goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi was a victim of hijacking in Soweto,” read a statement from the club.

“Buthelezi and his brother were returning from visiting their ailing mother when they were cornered by hijackers at a petrol filling station in Soweto. They both suffered stab wounds and were admitted to the hospital.”

After that it was Orlando Pirates’ Vincent Pule who was hijacked in Riverlea, also in Soweto. Pule’s incident happened in July.

He was left unharmed and his car was also recovered a few hours after it had been forcefully removed from him.

“Following the hijacking of Orlando Pirates soccer player Vincent Pule on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the south of Johannesburg, a team comprising of JMPD K9, SAPS Johannesburg central trio detectives and Mondeor trio tracing were working tirelessly in solving the case and recovering the hijacked vehicle, a black BMW 1-series,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“On Friday, August 12, 2022, the team followed up on information, which led them to a house in Riverlea, where two males were found on the premises.”

And just a few weeks ago, former Chiefs defender Sibusiso Mabilso was also hijacked and his car taken from him. This incident happened a few days after he had been released by Chiefs.

It was reported that four men hijacked him and forced him into the boot of his VW and dropped him off in a secluded area before driving off with his car.

“We have already started campaigns to alert our players that they should be vigilant at all times and be aware of their surroundings,” said Thulakganyo.