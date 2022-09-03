Editorial staff
3 Sep 2022
Boks must reclaim Mbombela magic

Inconsistency has plagued the Springboks this year, as evident in the series against Wales, which the Boks narrowly won 2-1.

Damian Willemse and Jasper Wiese will be hoping to make big impacts against the Wallabies on Saturday. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images
Every time the Springboks run onto the field, it’s a matter of huge importance – just ask the millions of die-hard South African rugby supporters who expect nothing but the best from their green and gold warriors. Today in Sydney, it will be no different when they will be looking to avoid three straight losses in the Rugby Championship against a confident Wallabies outfit, who dismantled them 25-17 after an error-riddled performance in Adelaide last week. The Springboks’ second Rugby Championship loss came two weeks after the All Blacks thumped them 35-23 at Ellis Park after Siya Kolisi’s men started...

