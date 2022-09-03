Boks must reclaim Mbombela magic

Every time the Springboks run onto the field, it’s a matter of huge importance – just ask the millions of die-hard South African rugby supporters who expect nothing but the best from their green and gold warriors. Today in Sydney, it will be no different when they will be looking to avoid three straight losses in the Rugby Championship against a confident Wallabies outfit, who dismantled them 25-17 after an error-riddled performance in Adelaide last week. The Springboks’ second Rugby Championship loss came two weeks after the All Blacks thumped them 35-23 at Ellis Park after Siya Kolisi’s men started...

That triumph feels like a lifetime ago as inconsistency and injuries to key players make the Wallabies the clear favourites for today’s Test match.

Inconsistency has plagued the Springboks this year, as evident in the series against Wales, which the Boks narrowly won 2-1. It’s something they need to rectify for today’s rematch against the Wallabies – a match the Springboks are treating like a final.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said: “This week is a final for us to stay in the competition and we are expecting Australia to be just as desperate, but so are we. We let ourselves down in the last two games and we are determined to rectify that this week and change our fortunes in Australia.”

The Springboks have rung the changes for today’s Test. The Wallabies have kept the faith in the players that secured the win last week.

New flyhalf Damian Willemse certainly has the talent to shine in that position on the international stage, but the home side will target him. He is good enough, though, to make his mark. The Springboks have not beaten the Wallabies in Australia since 2013.

They will have to dig deep and rediscover their Mbombela magic if they are to change that record. Come on the Boks. The country knows you can do it.