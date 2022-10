For residents of the Patsing informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg, talks of a water crisis aren't simply a scary thought of what's to come but a vivid reality, which requires urgent intervention. Residents rely on water tanks which have to be filled daily and even when the water is delivered, it is never enough for the entire informal settlement, with the unfortunate ones being forced to collect water from a nearby river. Residents in different parts of the country, particularly in Gauteng, have in recent months been enduring water restrictions brought on by relentless blackouts and a series...

For residents of the Patsing informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg, talks of a water crisis aren’t simply a scary thought of what’s to come but a vivid reality, which requires urgent intervention.

Residents rely on water tanks which have to be filled daily and even when the water is delivered, it is never enough for the entire informal settlement, with the unfortunate ones being forced to collect water from a nearby river.

Residents in different parts of the country, particularly in Gauteng, have in recent months been enduring water restrictions brought on by relentless blackouts and a series of heatwaves.

The demand for water shot up drastically as a result of daytime temperatures which peaked at highs of 39 degrees Celsius in various parts of Gauteng, prompting authorities to implement level 2 water restrictions.

There was some reprieve on the load shedding front last weekend, when Eskom announced the suspension of the power cuts, but stage 2 load shedding was again implemented between Monday and Wednesday.

This meant reservoirs and other water supply infrastructure which depends on electricity to pump water to residents continues to be placed under pressure, as there simply isn’t enough time between blackouts to ensure they are fully filled.

Residents have physical fights over water

For some residents though, especially those living in informal settlements, water supply issues don’t even require the assistance of Eskom cutting the power, and are simply part of their daily struggle.

One of the community leaders of the Patsing informal settlement, Patrick Au says residents have even resorted to fighting to get water from the three water tankers, which are meant to bring relief to about 800 households in the area.

“Everyday people cross the provincial road fetch the water. We escalated the issue up to the Housing MMC’s office because Johannesburg Water (JW) has been giving us excuses,” said Au.

He said the trucks which usually deliver water to the area come only once, if they even come at all.

“Before last year’s local government elections, we were approached by Johannesburg Water after we wrote to them, but still they refused to give us more water tanks, and even our ward councilor made promises that they would send a team to come and assess our area, but nothing came out of this.

“What’s also confusing and worrying for us is that our area is also part of the so-called Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme (UISP) but nothing has been done to support us,” said Au.

He called on government to develop their informal settlement into a township and to provide them with at least communal taps, seeing that they can’t provide them with adequate JoJo tanks.

Land invasions putting strain on resources

When approached for comment on this, spokesperson for Johannesburg Water Puleng Mopeli said the reason the informal settlement only has three water tanks at the moment, is because when it was first established, there were only 200 stands.

However, the “mushrooming” of informal settlements due to land invasions has led to the rise in demand for more water tanks.

“Johannesburg Water supplies three tankers which are filled on a daily basis, to sustain the demand for water in the area.

“The informal settlement to date has over 837 stands and Johannesburg Water has made proposals to the shareholder for increased services in the area,” said Mopeli.

She said the proposal for increased services in the area include an additional 120 chemical toilets and five more tankers.

“However, we believe that law enforcement needs to take place in a bid to control land invasions in the City of Johannesburg, which will then make it a seamless exercise to supply the area with the much-needed services,” Mopeli added.