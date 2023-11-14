‘South Africa is a war zone; where are our leaders?’

As investigations into gruesome attacks on a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student and a Sibanye-Stillwater employee continue, the recent stabbing incidents reflect South Africa is, indeed, a war zone. On Saturday, a CPUT student was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after she was stabbed at a private residence. ALSO READ: Man filmed in Stillwater mine’s gruesome murder makes first appearance In a graphic video on social media, a man was seen repeatedly stabbing the woman, believed to be his partner. The university confirmed the incident to The Citizen and said the woman was allegedly assaulted by a…

As investigations into gruesome attacks on a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student and a Sibanye-Stillwater employee continue, the recent stabbing incidents reflect South Africa is, indeed, a war zone.

On Saturday, a CPUT student was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after she was stabbed at a private residence.

In a graphic video on social media, a man was seen repeatedly stabbing the woman, believed to be his partner.

The university confirmed the incident to The Citizen and said the woman was allegedly assaulted by a student known to her from a neighbouring university.

“The female CPUT student sustained serious injuries and has been transferred to Tygerberg Hospital for emergency surgery.”

“She is being supported by CPUT management and at this stage our focus is on her recovery and well-being, and notifying her family,” said CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley.

In another video on social media, a 43-year-old man – reportedly a former employee at Sibanye Stillwater – was seen stabbing and disembowelling a former colleague at a hostel. The man took a selfie next to the victim.

According to information at hand, the suspect attacked and fatally stabbed the victim at Leseding Hostel on the West Rand in Gauteng.

It is understood the deceased and perpetrator had been involved in disputes in the past.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested for murder and is expected to appear in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court today.

Civil rights movement NotInMyName’s international president Siyabulela Jentile said the organisation condemned the incidents.

They highlighted the urgent need to address toxic and violent masculinities in South Africa.

“The levels of violence in South Africa have reached supreme heights, to be left to the hands of a government that seems to be fascinated by inactivity,” he said.

“[The NGO] welcomes the arrest of both perpetrators and calls on the community members to support the families of the victims and never, under no circumstances, guarantee the safety of the perpetrators should they be granted bail,” he said

“We extend our prayers and speedy recovery wishes to the student and our heartfelt condolences to the family of the Sibanye Stillwater employee…

A ‘war zone’

“South Africa is a war zone. Where are our leaders?” Criminal expert and senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies’ Justice and Violence Prevention Programme Chandre Gould said the cases were as tragic as they were horrific.

“And with more than 27 000 murders in the last year, having more than one murder, even in the same area, in one day is not extraordinary,” she said.

“Toxic masculinity” may contribute, but “there are many factors at play, not least that violence has become norm; we all use it in all sorts of situations every day,” she said.

“Our country and our world is a stressful place to be. The combination of financial and existential stress along with normalised violence, to mention only a few factors, goes some way towards explaining this situation.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemned the attack on the student and said it planned to meet CPUT management regarding the incident.

DA shadow minister of higher education Chantel King said the tragedy was a stark reminder of the urgent need for heightened security measures on campuses and residences/student accommodation across South Africa.

“It is crucial our institutions actively work towards creating safer environments where students can focus on their studies without fear.

“We stand united against gender-based violence and will continue to push for measures that contribute to a society free from violence, especially within our places of learning.”

