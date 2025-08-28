Win tickets to support the Blue Bulls in Johannesburg

The Blue Bulls’ Currie Cup campaign is in the balance and they will need to win their last two games in the league phase, both with bonus point victories, if they still want to have any hope of reaching the semi-finals.

After a great start to this year’s Carling Currie Cup tournament, during which the Blue Bulls piled up big scores against both the WP (48-23) and the Sharks (64-0), Phiwe Nomlomo’s team suddenly began to struggle.

After three consecutive defeats against the Pumas (7-41), Boland (20-28) and finally this past weekend against the Griquas at the Grizzlies rugby club in Pretoria West (21-42), the Blue Bulls have their backs against the wall.

The Blue Bulls will therefore need all possible moral help and support in these remaining two matches.

