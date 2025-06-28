NOTICE: Tshwane warns of a planned power outage affecting parts of Pretoria tomorrow

The Tshwane metro is planning to interrupt power supply in several eastern areas of the city on June 29.

The planned power outage is part of a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving electricity reliability.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro will shut down power to its Wapadrand and Mooikloof substations on Sunday from 09:00 to 13:00.

Re: Planned power supply interruption to affect Wapadrand and Mooikloof Substations supply zones. pic.twitter.com/zzKijGAZrG — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 28, 2025

He explained that this scheduled interruption is part of ongoing work on the 300 MVA Waltloo–Njala transmission line project, which is intended to strengthen and stabilise electricity supply to Tshwane’s eastern grid, benefiting both residential and industrial zones.

Mashigo continued, “During the four-hour shutdown, teams will connect a newly built transmission line to the existing network, install bridge pieces, and conduct performance tests to ensure the system functions effectively once live.”

Residents in the following areas will be affected by the outage:

– Maroelastein

– Woodhill

– Moreleta Park

– ZW Line

– Pretorius Park

– Mooikloof Ridge

– Olympus

– Wapadrand

– Silver Lakes

– Equestria

– Faerie Glen

– Boardwalk

– Bronberg

– Shere Line

– Lombardy

Mashigo apologised for the inconvenience that the planned shutdown may cause, saying, “Residents’ patience and understanding are appreciated as we work to improve service reliability across the city.”

