WATCH: Massive python pulled from safari vehicle near Pretoria

A routine vehicle check turned into an unexpected wildlife encounter at Mongena Game Lodge near Pretoria, when field guides discovered a massive Southern African python curled up in the undercarriage of a safari vehicle.

The protected snake appeared to be stuck between parts of the game viewer, prompting a carefully coordinated rescue mission that lasted over an hour.

The entire operation — from dismantling parts of the vehicle to gently washing and safely releasing the snake — was captured on video, offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into bushveld life when the wild comes to camp.

Watch the video here:

According to a statement by the lodge on Facebook the python was discovered on Monday.

“This stunning Southern African Python had made itself home in the undercarriage of one of the game viewers and seemed stuck between the various parts of the vehicle.

It furthermore said Southern African Pythons are a protected species in South Africa and play an important role within a healthy and functioning ecosystem.

“Fearing it might injure itself, a rescue plan was quickly put in motion, and a team assembled to safely remove the snake without causing it any harm.

“After more than an hour, including removing parts of the vehicle, the python was successfully extracted. It was gently washed to remove any oils or residue it may have picked up and thoroughly examined for injuries. Once cleared, it was released safely back into the bush.”

