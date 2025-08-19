Six alleged international rhino horn traffickers to appear in Pretoria court

Six members of an alleged international rhino horn trafficking syndicate are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court today, August 19.

The group faces charges of fraud, theft, and contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity (NEMBA) Act, as well as possible racketeering and money laundering charges.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Singo, the group of five men aged between 49 and 84, and one woman, aged 60, handed themselves over to the Hawks investigation team at Sunnyside Police Station this morning.

“Their arrest follows a complex investigation by the Hawks’ Wildlife Trafficking Section of Economic Protected Resources, under the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.”

Singo said the investigation, which began in 2017, uncovered an elaborate scheme involving fraudulent permits allegedly obtained from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment (DFFE).

“The suspects are accused of applying for permits to buy and sell rhino horns locally, while in reality the horns were destined for illegal international markets in South-East Asia,” he explained.

Singo explained that the fraudulent permit scheme is linked to an estimated 964 rhino horns, valued at millions of rand.

“Further investigation revealed that the DFFE was allegedly defrauded by a well-designed scheme, designed by the suspects to traffic rhino horns, and participate in the international illegal rhino horn market,” he said.

In South Africa, the rhino horn trade is permitted only between South African citizens with valid DFFE permits under the NEMBA Act. However, the horns may not be exported or sold to non-South African citizens due to an international ban.

He said the suspects are expected before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court today.

