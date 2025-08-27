Shop your way with the Samsung Shop App & take advantage of exclusive deals!

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 27 August 2025 – The Samsung Shop App offers customers a more convenient, personalised, and rewarding way to purchase their favourite Galaxy devices and home appliances directly from Samsung. The app is designed to be the definitive digital destination for both new customers and dedicated Samsung fans, integrating commerce, support, and community into a single, powerful platform.

The app streamlines the entire shopping journey, from discovery to delivery. Users can effortlessly browse and purchase the latest products, including the Galaxy Z Series and Galaxy Watch8, while enjoying a suite of exclusive benefits designed to enhance their experience, in a market that values both convenience and value.

Key benefits of the Samsung Shop App include:

Exclusive App-Only Offers: Get instant savings on new products like the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Galaxy Watch8 series. New users receive a 10% discount* on their first purchase. The app is also the primary channel for time-sensitive promotions, such as limited-stock bundles and flash sales

Get instant savings on new products like the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Galaxy Watch8 series. New users receive a 10% discount* on their first purchase. The app is also the primary channel for time-sensitive promotions, such as limited-stock bundles and flash sales Earn & Redeem Rewards: Samsung Rewards programme enables you to earn points on every purchase, which can be redeemed for future purchases. This creates a virtuous cycle where everyday purchases contribute directly to savings on future technology upgrades, making premium devices more accessible over time.

Samsung Rewards programme enables you to earn points on every purchase, which can be redeemed for future purchases. This creates a virtuous cycle where everyday purchases contribute directly to savings on future technology upgrades, making premium devices more accessible over time. A Truly Personalised Experience: The app provides tailored product recommendations and deals based on your selected interests, such as mobile devices, TVs, or appliances. Beyond just shopping, this personalisation extends to content, showing users relevant tutorials, tips for their owned devices, and invitations to virtual launch events based on their preferences.

The app provides tailored product recommendations and deals based on your selected interests, such as mobile devices, TVs, or appliances. Beyond just shopping, this personalisation extends to content, showing users relevant tutorials, tips for their owned devices, and invitations to virtual launch events based on their preferences. Flexible Payment Options: Pay securely with credit/debit cards, Samsung Pay, or choose instalment plans through Float, Mobicred, and PayJustNow. This flexibility is crucial for budgeting, allowing customers to spread the cost of essential technology like smartphones and laptops over manageable periods without any hidden fees.

Pay securely with credit/debit cards, Samsung Pay, or choose instalment plans through Float, Mobicred, and PayJustNow. This flexibility is crucial for budgeting, allowing customers to spread the cost of essential technology like smartphones and laptops over manageable periods without any hidden fees. Comprehensive 24/7 Support: Access expert help via live chat, phone, or email, and manage warranties, register products, or book repairs directly through the app. This end-to-end support system means the app doesn’t stop being useful after checkout; it becomes a lifelong tool for managing your Samsung ecosystem, providing immediate help whether you need to set up a new TV or troubleshoot a washing machine.

The app integrates seamlessly with the Samsung ecosystem. A single Samsung Account provides unified access to services, order tracking, and device management. It also complements the Samsung Members app by offering dedicated shopping benefits like pre-order bonuses and beta-testing opportunities. For instance, loyal customers often get first access to reserve the next generation of foldable phones before they sell out.

“For the customer who wants a direct, efficient, and rewarding shopping experience, the Samsung Shop App is the ultimate destination,” said [Astrud Meintjes, Head of ECommerce]. “It puts our latest innovations, best offers, and dedicated support right at their fingertips. We’ve moved beyond a simple storefront to create a connected hub that understands and anticipates the needs of the South African consumer, rewarding their loyalty at every step of their journey with us.”

The Samsung Shop App is available for download now on the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store. For more information and to explore current promotions, visit https://www.samsung.com/za/apps/samsung-shop-app/