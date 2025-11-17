Centurion mother and young son found dead after Weber lit indoors

A tragic scene unfolded in Centurion when a mother and her young son were discovered dead in their home, apparently after a Weber braai was lit inside the tightly sealed house.

A Grade 1 learner from Laerskool Wierdapark in Centurion, Simon Wilken, and his mother, Jenni-Lee Hofmeester, were found dead in their home on Thursday morning.

According to information confirmed to the media, both died from smoke inhalation after charcoal in a Weber braai was lit inside the house. When emergency responders arrived, all the windows and doors were closed, leading to fatal carbon-monoxide exposure.

Laerskool Wierdapark issued a deeply emotional statement, describing the loss as one met with “indescribable heartbreak.”

The school said the community is devastated and extended its sincere sympathy, support and prayers to the family and friends.

The school also urged the public to respect the family’s privacy during this time of immense grief.

At this stage, funeral arrangements have not been made available.

In the midst of the tragedy, the family’s three dogs were found alive and rushed to a nearby veterinarian — although the pregnant dog sadly lost her unborn puppies.

The surviving dogs are now available for adoption, and the rescuers are appealing to the public to help cover the veterinary costs incurred while saving them.

The police have since opened an inquest and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

It is suspected that Simon’s parents, Jenni-Lee and Lize Wilken, were in the process of getting divorced, although this has not yet been officially confirmed. Lize is a social worker with more than 14 years of experience working with children and parents in a school environment.

