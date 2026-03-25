School budget cuts no joke, Pretoria parents sign petition

More than 15 000 parents across Gauteng have signed a petition opposing planned changes to school funding that are set to take effect on April 1.

The petition, which had reached 15 381 signatures by March 24, calls for the immediate reversal of what signatories describe as a crippling reduction in financial allocations to Quintile 5 public schools.

The issue has ignited a broader debate about transparency, accountability, and the sustainability of South Africa’s public schooling system, particularly in Pretoria, where several schools say they are already struggling to maintain basic operations.

DA Gauteng MPL Michael Waters said, according to an official in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, funding allocations by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) for Quintile 5 schools are expected to decline by as much as 64% from April 1.

This is despite the department’s insistence that no such cut exists, describing the changes instead as a realignment in line with national funding norms.

Waters said he personally visited numerous Pretoria schools to assess the impact of the proposed funding adjustments. These included primary schools Simon Bekker, Voortrekker Eeufees, Gerrit Beyers, Boerefort, Wonderboom-Suid, Swartkop Wonderpark, Bakenkop and Wierdapark.

While Waters visited the school premises, he did not engage with them.

DA Gauteng MPL Michael Waters visits one of several Pretoria schools to assess the potential impact of proposed funding realignments to Quintile 5 institutions, as more than 15 000 parents sign a petition opposing the changes set to take effect on April 1. Photo: Supplied

He also visited high schools Elandspoort, Wonderboom, Gerrit Maritz, John Vorster and Centurion.

Waters said the consequences of reduced state support were already visible in schools that rely heavily on school fees to supplement government allocations.

“This slashes frontline education funding, forces parents and schools to pick up the slack, and sacrifices our kids’ futures to protect wasteful spending elsewhere,” he said.

Waters has called on parents to support the petition against the changes, saying education budgets should be protected even during times of fiscal pressure.

“Education budgets should never be cut like this. Stop the cut. Protect our schools,” he said.

The petition itself states: “We, the undersigned parents, guardians and residents of Gauteng, demand the immediate reversal of the 64% cut to school budgets affecting Quintile 5 public schools from April 1.”

The petition warns that the reductions were introduced without any publicly released impact assessment and during a period in which many households are already struggling with rising living costs.

Signatories argue that the changes will force schools to increase fees, reduce classroom resources and their staff component, cut extracurricular activities and compromise safety and maintenance.

The document also raises concern that while funding for schools is under pressure, the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance is expected to receive R397.9-million in the 2026/27 financial year.

Petitioners argue that this reflects a political decision rather than a financial necessity.

The sustainability of Quintile 5 schools has also come under scrutiny following events at Laerskool Pierneef in Pretoria’s Moot area, where the school launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Back A Buddy platform after struggling to pay staff salaries.

The Solidarity Teachers’ Network said the situation at the school illustrates how outdated quintile classifications no longer reflect the socio-economic realities of many communities.

“Outdated quintile classifications do not necessarily reflect the real needs of a school and its community. Subsidies are being reduced while more parents are unable to afford school fees. The department’s failure to act poses a direct threat to the sustainability of schools,” said Johan Botha, head of the Solidarity Teachers’ Network.

Education researcher Johnell Prinsloo of the Solidarity Research Institute added that insufficient subsidies were already placing schools in a difficult financial position.

“Government subsidies are not always sufficient to cover even the basic operations of a school for the year. When schools already face financial pressure, and more parents can no longer pay school fees, it not only affects the sustainability of the school, but also the quality of education that can be offered to learners,” she said.

The campaign to raise funds for Laerskool Pierneef is being organised by Shanelle Coetzer, who described the situation as a crisis affecting both educators and learners.

“Our school is more than classrooms and textbooks. It is a place of safety. A place where children grow. A place where teachers give their hearts every single day,” she said.

Coetzer explained on the platform that the teachers, who serve about 500 learners from grades R to 7, are facing retrenchments because of unpaid school fees and insufficient funds.

She added that teachers play a far broader role than delivering lessons, providing emotional support and stability for children from vulnerable households.

“We do not want our children to lose their stability. We do not want families to lose their income. We do not want years of experience and passion to disappear,” she said.

The GDE, however, has maintained that claims of a 64% cut are inaccurate since last year.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the funding changes were part of an interim realignment process necessitated by broader national budget pressures.

“An interim funding realignment process was implemented, which was necessitated by severe budget reductions imposed by National Treasury,” Mabona said.

He explained that schools were informed about the revised funding levels through indicative allocation certificates issued in September 2025, adding that the process was aligned with national norms and standards for school funding.

The department has also argued that Quintile 5 schools, which are fee-paying institutions, are expected to rely more heavily on school fees and therefore receive less state support than schools in poorer quintiles.

“If there is a petition to be delivered, it should be delivered to the Department of Basic Education, which is responsible for national funding norms and allocations,” Mabona said.

The petition also calls on the Portfolio Committees on Education and Finance to investigate the funding changes, release any impact assessments that were conducted and review quintile classifications to better reflect current realities.

The petition remains open to the public at petitions.da.org.za/p/stop-gp-schools-budget-cut and continues to gather signatures from concerned parents and residents.

– Click here to see Michael Waters talking about his visits to schools:

*Please note this article has been amended.

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