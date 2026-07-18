From wheelchair to world stage for determined young Wonderboom athlete

At just 17, Wonderboom athlete Johanné Lamprecht has already overcome more obstacles than many face in a lifetime.

After spending months in a wheelchair following major corrective knee surgery, the young shot put and discus athlete is now preparing to wear the South African colours at the World Athletics U/20 Championships in Oregon this August.

Her journey is one of resilience, unwavering faith and determination, proving that setbacks do not have to define a person’s future.

Lamprecht’s love for sport began long before she discovered athletics.

“I loved sport from a young age and first enjoyed swimming before discovering athletics,” she said.

After moving to Pretoria, she joined 360 Throws Academy, where her passion for throwing events quickly developed into a dream of competing on the world stage.

That dream, however, was almost cut short.

In 2020, Lamprecht underwent major corrective surgery on both knees to treat severe genu valgum – a condition in which the knees angle in and touch each other when the legs are straightened.

She spent months in plaster casts, relied on a wheelchair and had to learn how to walk again.

The road to recovery became even more difficult after three additional knee operations, including a complex reconstruction using a cadaver bone.

For many young athletes, such a series of setbacks would have marked the end of their sporting ambitions.

Instead, it became the beginning of Lamprecht’s greatest chapter.

“Through faith in God, my family, my coach, and countless hours of rehabilitation, I returned stronger than before and qualified for the World Athletics U/20 Championships with the heavier weight,” she said.

The defining moment in her career came after competing at her first Gauteng Championships.

“I asked my coach what I needed to do to become better. From that day, I committed completely to training, discipline and trusting God’s plan.”

Her coach, Awie van Zyl of 360 Throws Academy and 360 Primal Fitness Studio, remembers seeing something special long before international qualification became a reality.

“When I first met Johanné, I saw determination rather than results,” he said.

“She had suffered major setbacks but possessed humility, discipline and an exceptional willingness to learn. Those qualities convinced me she could reach the world stage.”

Van Zyl believes Lamprecht’s success is rooted in a holistic approach to athlete development that goes beyond physical performance.

Managing Lamprecht’s recovery while preparing her for elite competition required patience and trust.

“Planning long-term development around three major knee surgeries was challenging, but those experiences built a relationship based on honesty, faith and commitment,” said Van Zyl.

Lamprecht credits much of her success to the people who stood beside her throughout her recovery.

“My parents sacrificed tremendously, my coach stood by me through every setback, my school and friends encouraged me, and my medical team helped me recover,” she said.

She also acknowledges the role played by mental coach Jeanine van der Merwe in helping her stay focused through difficult times.

Qualifying to represent South Africa was an emotional milestone.

“It was overwhelming. I thanked God first. All the surgeries, pain and sacrifices suddenly had purpose,” she said.

Despite the achievements, she continues to embrace the discipline required to compete at the highest level.

She spends countless hours perfecting her technique, building strength, improving mobility and preparing mentally for competition.

“I sacrificed holidays, social time and comfort. I learned that discipline is doing what needs to be done even when you don’t feel like it.”

As she prepares to compete against some of the world’s best young athletes, her goals remain simple.

“My goal is to perform at my very best, achieve a personal best throw, make South Africa proud and glorify God. Success means giving everything I have and leaving the rest to God.”

She hopes to continue competing internationally while pursuing her studies and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

For Van Zyl, Johanné’s journey has already become bigger than sport.

“My message to Johanné is to trust the process, enjoy every moment and compete without fear because fear is a liar and, with God, all things are possible.

“You have already inspired many people. To young South Africans, I say, your circumstances do not determine your destiny. Faith, hard work and perseverance can take you from a wheelchair to the world stage.”

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