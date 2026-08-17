Multiple Pretoria east power outages leave residents waiting for restoration

Tshwane Metro technicians are working to restore power following a widespread power outage this morning affecting several Pretoria east suburbs.

Areas affected by the outages include Garsfontein, portions of Waterkloof Glen, Wapadrand, Atterbury Value Mart, the Nieuwenhout/Floris (T4) feeder, Moreleta Park, Erasmuskloof, Elardus Park and parts of Lynnwood Glen, including Glenmore, Floresta, and Clearwater streets.

According to the city’s latest update report, issued at 12:00, multiple medium-voltage and low-voltage outages remained active across Region 6.

One of the major outages affected the Garsfontein Substation, where residents in Garsfontein and parts of Waterkloof Glen are experiencing power interruptions.

The city reported that electricity it had restored electricity to 99% of affected consumers, with the remaining fault linked to a medium-voltage unit at Home Decor.

According to the report, the unit was closed and welded shut, delaying technicians from accessing the equipment needed to complete repairs. The metro later marked the incident as completed.

Another outage remains under investigation at the Wapadrand Substation and is affecting the ZW and T electricity lines.

At the time of the report, the city said technicians from the depot’s overhead maintenance team were on site awaiting further updates, while the cause of the outage had not yet been established.

A separate outage was reported at the Garsfontein Substation, affecting the T4 Nieuwenhout/Floris feeder and the Atterbury Value Mart area.

The report indicated that system operators had been instructed to isolate the affected section while further investigations continued.

Residents in Moreleta Park, Erasmuskloof, and Elardus Park were also affected after a fault on the 132kV Line 1 between Rietvlei and Nyala resulted in an outage at the Nyala/Wingate Substation.

A specialised 132kV team was dispatched to the site, with restoration work continuing. No estimated restoration time had been provided by Monday afternoon.

Ward 42 councillor Shane Maas said assessments are underway to establish the fault causing the power outage.

“This time it seems that Nyala Substation has tripped. It’s a main station that is fed directly from Eskom. The outage occurred about an hour and a half ago. I suspect investigations are underway.”

Meanwhile, the metro confirmed that a low-voltage outage continued to affect Glenmore, Floresta and Clearwater streets in Lynnwood Glen.

The city said a technician had been assigned to attend to the fault, although the cause remained unknown.

In addition to the larger outages, the metro reported receiving 20 single electricity complaints, of which four have been resolved, leaving 16 still outstanding.

Planned maintenance also continued in Moreleta Park in Ward 47, where technicians are repairing a faulty medium-voltage ring feeder cable between the Morice/Anton and Morice/De Villebois Mareuil mini substations.

The city said the maintenance work was not expected to interrupt electricity supply to consumers.

The metro said the next update on the outages is expected at 16:00 as technical teams continue working to restore electricity to all affected areas.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel