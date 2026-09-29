Massive Pretoria power outage: Explosion reported at substation

A major power outage has affected several Pretoria suburbs on Tuesday morning, September 29, following a reported explosion at a substation.

Ward councillors said outages had been reported in Lynnwood, Hazelwood, Villieria, Waverley, Kilner Park and Silverton. The electricity depot is aware of the outage, and residents do not need to submit further reference numbers, they said.

The explosion appears to have occurred at Watloo Substation, according to the latest outage update, despite earlier reports placing it at Villieria Substation.

According to the councillors, a 132kV trip was reported from Njala and a team is on its way to attend to it.

The cause of the reported explosion, the extent of the damage and an estimated restoration time have not yet been confirmed. Rekord will update this story as more information becomes available.

*Please note the article has been amended.

Also read: Severe thunderstorms threaten Pretoria as cold, wet weather moves in

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