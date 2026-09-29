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Massive Pretoria power outage: Explosion reported at substation

Several Pretoria suburbs are without power following a reported explosion at Villieria Substation. Here is the latest.

September 29, 2026
Corné Van Zyl 1 minute read
Massive Pretoria power outage: Explosion reported at Villieria Substation
Several Pretoria suburbs are without power following a reported explosion at Villieria Substation on Tuesday morning. The cause and estimated restoration time have not yet been confirmed. Photo/Video/WhatsApp

A major power outage has affected several Pretoria suburbs on Tuesday morning, September 29, following a reported explosion at a substation.

Ward councillors said outages had been reported in Lynnwood, Hazelwood, Villieria, Waverley, Kilner Park and Silverton. The electricity depot is aware of the outage, and residents do not need to submit further reference numbers, they said.

The explosion appears to have occurred at Watloo Substation, according to the latest outage update, despite earlier reports placing it at Villieria Substation.

According to the councillors, a 132kV trip was reported from Njala and a team is on its way to attend to it.

The cause of the reported explosion, the extent of the damage and an estimated restoration time have not yet been confirmed. Rekord will update this story as more information becomes available.

*Please note the article has been amended.

Also read: Severe thunderstorms threaten Pretoria as cold, wet weather moves in

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
September 29, 2026
Corné Van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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