No confirmed restoration time for Pretoria areas hit by Njala outage
The substation fire has been extinguished, but technicians are still testing the network. Here are the areas affected by the Njala outage.
There is no confirmed time for electricity to be restored to Pretoria areas affected by the Njala outage on Tuesday, September 29.
The City of Tshwane said the substation fire had been extinguished and the faulty equipment isolated. Technicians are testing the network before they can begin restoring power.
The city hopes to start energising the first group of areas at around 16:00. This is a target for starting the process, not a confirmed time for power to return. The city said it would announce which areas are in the first group when energising begins.
The Pretorius Park depot listed the following areas and supply points under the Njala outage:
- Watloo Substation
- Wingate
- Highlands
- Heatherly
- Mooikloof
- Wapadrand
- CSIR
The depot also reported separate faults affecting:
- ZW, SH and Tiepoort lines
- Erasmus Kloof
- Woodlands, Parkview and Pretoria East Hospital
- MK 101 line
- Willow Acres Estate
- Parts of Constantia Park, including Puccini Street and William Nicol Street
No restoration times were available for these separate faults either.
Also read: Pretoria man killed in truck accident in Boschkop
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