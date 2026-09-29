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No confirmed restoration time for Pretoria areas hit by Njala outage

The substation fire has been extinguished, but technicians are still testing the network. Here are the areas affected by the Njala outage.

September 29, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
No confirmed restoration time for Pretoria areas hit by Njala outage
Technicians are testing the network after a substation fire left several Pretoria areas without power. No restoration time has been confirmed. Photo: Video/X

There is no confirmed time for electricity to be restored to Pretoria areas affected by the Njala outage on Tuesday, September 29.

The City of Tshwane said the substation fire had been extinguished and the faulty equipment isolated. Technicians are testing the network before they can begin restoring power.

The city hopes to start energising the first group of areas at around 16:00. This is a target for starting the process, not a confirmed time for power to return. The city said it would announce which areas are in the first group when energising begins.

The Pretorius Park depot listed the following areas and supply points under the Njala outage:

  • Watloo Substation
  • Wingate
  • Highlands
  • Heatherly
  • Mooikloof
  • Wapadrand
  • CSIR

The depot also reported separate faults affecting:

  • ZW, SH and Tiepoort lines
  • Erasmus Kloof
  • Woodlands, Parkview and Pretoria East Hospital
  • MK 101 line
  • Willow Acres Estate
  • Parts of Constantia Park, including Puccini Street and William Nicol Street

No restoration times were available for these separate faults either.

Also read: Pretoria man killed in truck accident in Boschkop

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
September 29, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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