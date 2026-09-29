No confirmed restoration time for Pretoria areas hit by Njala outage

There is no confirmed time for electricity to be restored to Pretoria areas affected by the Njala outage on Tuesday, September 29.

The City of Tshwane said the substation fire had been extinguished and the faulty equipment isolated. Technicians are testing the network before they can begin restoring power.

The city hopes to start energising the first group of areas at around 16:00. This is a target for starting the process, not a confirmed time for power to return. The city said it would announce which areas are in the first group when energising begins.

The Pretorius Park depot listed the following areas and supply points under the Njala outage:

Watloo Substation

Wingate

Highlands

Heatherly

Mooikloof

Wapadrand

CSIR

The depot also reported separate faults affecting:

ZW, SH and Tiepoort lines

Erasmus Kloof

Woodlands, Parkview and Pretoria East Hospital

MK 101 line

Willow Acres Estate

Parts of Constantia Park, including Puccini Street and William Nicol Street

No restoration times were available for these separate faults either.

Also read: Pretoria man killed in truck accident in Boschkop

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