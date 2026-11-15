TV and Video Doctor celebrates 40 years of serving Centurion

Centurion-based TV and Video Doctor celebrated 40 years in business on November 13, marking four decades of providing television and electronic repair services to the community.

The anniversary celebration was held at the business’ premises at 132 Botha Avenue in Lyttelton.

Founded in October 1986 by Eric Salberg, the business began as a sole proprietorship specialising in television and electronic repairs.

It expanded into a close corporation in 1989 before purchasing its own premises and relocating to its current address in 1999.

Reflecting on the milestone, Salberg said reaching four decades in business was a significant achievement, particularly considering the challenges faced by new businesses.

“Very few businesses last for 40 years. When I was learning about business, I read that 60% of all businesses go bankrupt in their first year. Only 5% of new businesses survive longer than five years,” he said.

Salberg added that the milestone filled him with pride, especially because of the dedication and contribution of the employees who had helped build the company over the years.

He also paid tribute to his loyal, long-serving staff, describing them as “a wonderful team to work with”.

According to Jackie du Preez, who organised the anniversary celebrations, the business has evolved alongside developments in the television and electronics industry.

From traditional box televisions and video machines to plasma, LCD, LED and modern Smart TVs, the company has continually adapted its technical knowledge, equipment and skills to keep up with changing technology and customer needs.

What began primarily as a television and video repair business has since expanded to include DStv and OVHD installations and support, microwave repairs, CCTV installations, Wi-Fi solutions, television wall mounting and insurance assessments for lightning and electrical damage.

Du Preez said the company’s longevity was built on experience, adaptability, hard work and, above all, continued customer support.

“A business cannot survive for 40 years without the support and trust of its customers,” she said.

She added that the company was particularly grateful to customers who had remained loyal over the years, with some families continuing to use its services across generations.

The business also prides itself on professional workmanship and comprehensive customer service, offering free local collection and delivery for qualifying television repairs. It also purchases selected broken LED and LCD televisions.

Du Preez said the anniversary was an opportunity to recognise not only Salberg’s vision in establishing the business, but also the contributions of past and present employees.

“Reaching 40 years is an incredibly proud and emotional milestone for us. It represents four decades of hard work, challenges, growth and unforgettable memories,” she said.

As it enters its fifth decade, TV and Video Doctor remains committed to serving Centurion and surrounding communities while keeping pace with technological developments.

“We are still here, still growing and still passionate about what we do,” Du Preez said, encouraging residents to support local businesses and continue making use of the company’s services.