Irene informal settlement residents fear unlawful eviction

Residents living at an informal settlement next to Irene railway station in Centurion fear losing their homes after individuals, who they claim were impersonating PRASA (Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) officials, threatened to evict them.

Community leader Johannes Maswanganye claimed the first incident occurred on October 26, when men arrived at the settlement, situated on PRASA-owned land, and told residents to leave because the agency wanted its land back.

Maswanganye said the men instructed residents to make arrangements to vacate the property.

“I questioned their approach as this had to be handled through the appropriate legal channels,” he said.

He said he told the alleged officials that, as he understood it, this would involve approaching a court for an eviction order and providing residents with formal notice of the process and the time they would be given to vacate the property.

“However, the men dismissed my concerns and insisted that they wanted their land back. They told me not to instruct them on how to do their jobs,” he said.

On November 2, the same individuals allegedly called him to ask whether residents had decided to relocate. They told him residents had seven days to vacate the property.

He said residents had not decided to relocate and would need alternative accommodation.

Maswanganye alleged that PRASA security guards also arrived that day to ask when residents intended to move, prompting him to explain the community’s position.

Ultimatum issued without formal notice

The situation escalated on November 5, when another group of four men allegedly claiming to represent PRASA arrived and told residents the seven-day period was nearing its end. Residents questioned why no formal consultations or community meetings had been held and why they had not received official eviction notices, Maswanganye explained.

He alleged that the men threatened to force residents off the property if they refused to leave.

Resident Selina Bobo said she was shocked by how the proposed eviction was being handled. She said residents were not necessarily opposed to relocating, provided suitable alternative accommodation was made available.

According to Bobo, about 200 people live in the settlement, where residents share one water tap and face challenges accessing adequate sanitation.

“Relocating to an area with proper basic services would be welcomed, but residents could not be expected to leave without knowing where they and their families would go,” she said.

Families fear displacement

Resident Rebecca Mohlape said the alleged threats had raised concerns about what would happen to her children if the community were forced to relocate.

Mohlape, who has lived at the settlement for about 12 years, said she had two children, one of whom lives with a disability.

“I do not know where my children and I would go if we were forced to leave. This place has become our home and this is difficult for families who have spent years building their lives here,” she said.

Rekord approached PRASA for comment on the individuals claiming to represent the agency, the alleged threats and the incidents reported by residents.

Feedback had not been received at the time of publication.

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