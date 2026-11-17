Residents have been warned about fraudsters soliciting money for employment at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital, after reports indicated that at least one applicant was allegedly asked to pay R200 for a promised job.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) was made aware of the practice at the hospital following a recent contractor-related incident.

GDoH spokesperson Steve Mabona said neither the department nor any contractor working at the hospital has authorised anyone to solicit money from job seekers.

“No one should ever pay money to secure employment from the department. We remain committed to fair, transparent and corruption-free recruitment processes and we urge members of the public to remain vigilant against employment scams,” said Mabona.

Official application channels

The department advertises vacancies through official recruitment platforms, including the GPG Professional Job Centre and the Department of Public Service and Administration website, which publishes the Public Service Vacancy Circular.

Anyone who has been approached or has paid money in exchange for a promised job is urged to report the matter to SAPS at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.

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