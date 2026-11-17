Men in Pretoria Central were urged to break their silence around domestic violence during an awareness session hosted by the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (NICRO) and the Moot SAPS Social Crime Prevention Unit.

Session addresses stigma and support

The session took place on November 11 at the Nicro Tshwane branch, where Constable Mokhobo Mirwa led the conversation focusing on raising awareness about domestic violence against men, challenging gender stereotypes, and encouraging male victims to seek assistance.

During the session, participants were educated on the different forms of abuse, including physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and economic abuse.

“The discussion also addressed some of the challenges that prevent men from reporting incidents of abuse,” Mirwa said. “These include fear of ridicule, embarrassment, concerns about not being believed, financial dependence, and fear of losing access to their children. The session also highlighted the role of SAPS in assisting male victims. Emphasis was placed on the importance of treating all victims with dignity and respect, without discrimination, irrespective of their gender.”

Participants were encouraged to break the silence surrounding domestic violence and to understand that being a man does not mean one has to suffer in silence.

Courage to report

Reporting abuse and seeking assistance should be viewed as acts of courage rather than weakness. The programme further reinforced the message that gender-based violence (GBV) affects both men and women, and that every victim deserves equal protection, support and access to justice.

Tshwane District SAPS said it remains committed to conducting awareness programmes and strengthening partnerships with community stakeholders to promote awareness, encourage the reporting of abuse and intensify efforts in the fight against GBV.

If you or someone you know is suffering from GBV, you can contact the GBV hotline at 0800 428 428.

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