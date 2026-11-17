Residents in Ward 83 now have a step-by-step guide to help municipal complaints reach the right City of Tshwane departments for faster resolution.

The guide was compiled by Ward 83 councillor Wayne van Rensburg.

It outlines the information residents should provide when lodging complaints so that the relevant municipal departments have the details needed to investigate reported problems.

“The more information we provide from the beginning, the easier it becomes for municipal teams to identify, investigate and resolve problems,” said Van Rensburg.

Residents reporting a fault or following up on an existing complaint are encouraged to provide a brief description of the problem, the municipal reference number, the date it was reported, their full name and surname, and the complete street address.

“Where relevant, residents should also include their contact details, municipal account or prepaid meter number, as well as photographs showing the problem,” said Van Rensburg.

For streetlight complaints, the pole number should be included if available.

Van Rensburg said providing these details could help streamline the reporting process and make it easier for municipal teams to identify the location and nature of reported faults.

How to report faulty streetlights

Van Rensburg has also highlighted faulty streetlights as an issue requiring attention across Ward 83.

Residents can report streetlight faults directly to the City of Tshwane through its online reporting platform.

To log a complaint, residents should visit the city’s website, select ‘I Want to Report’, followed by ‘Lodge a Query’, ‘Energy & Electricity’ and then ‘Street Lights’.

Van Rensburg said residents can then select the relevant fault and, once a reference number has been issued, forward it to him via WhatsApp on 073 719 3022.

He said the message should include the street name, suburb and pole number, where available, to help the councillor keep track of reported faults and follow up with the relevant municipal departments.

Residents can access the city’s online reporting platform to submit their queries.

Van Rensburg encouraged residents to make use of the reporting process and ensure that all relevant information is included when submitting municipal complaints.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel