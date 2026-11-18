Have you spotted the baboon in Pretoria East?

A large male baboon first spotted in Mooikloof Estate has since been seen in nearby Pretorius Park, according to Pretoria Animal Buddies.

Residents who spot the baboon in Pretoria East are urged to remain calm, bring their pets indoors and give him space to move on. Call the Owl Rescue Centre on 082 719 5463 with the date, time and location of the sighting.

According to Pretoria Animal Buddies, the large male baboon was first seen in Mooikloof Estate and later spotted in nearby Pretorius Park.

The group urged residents to let him pass through their gardens without chasing or frightening him.

A security camera image shared by Pretoria Animal Buddies shows the baboon beside a swimming pool on Tuesday morning, November 17.

The Owl Rescue Centre said its team went to Mooikloof to locate and relocate the baboon after he had been visiting properties in the area for several days.

Locked gates made it difficult for rescuers to follow his movements, prompting the appeal for residents to report confirmed sightings directly to the centre.

In February 2025, Pretoria residents helped the same rescue team track another male baboon, Raygun. Residents phoned and sent WhatsApp messages as he moved through Silverton and the Zwavelpoort valley. Rescuers hoped he would follow the green belts east and find a troop near Bronkhorstspruit.

On February 6 that year, Raygun was chased at Botleng Secondary School in Delmas, Mpumalanga, where he was beaten and set alight. Brendan Murray of the Owl Rescue Centre, who had spent days tracking him, confirmed to Rekord that he recognised Raygun in footage of the attack.

The team later recovered his remains and buried him at its sanctuary.

The National Council of SPCAs laid criminal charges and handed the docket to Delmas police on March 20, 2025. In October that year, Rekord reported that the charges still stood and the matter was with the public prosecutor.

Also read: Lion cubs, tiger cubs and bat-eared foxes seized in Pretoria wildlife bust

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