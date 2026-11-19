The Pretoria East Community Caring Forum (CCF) patched about 50 potholes of different sizes in Pretoria east on November 12, using donated tar.

The repairs are part of the Community Upliftment Precinct (CUP) initiative led by the CCF, which partners with residents stepping in to address infrastructure problems affecting daily life in Pretoria east.

Founding director Deirdré van Helsdingen said worsening road conditions and delayed maintenance forced them to become more hands-on in trying to improve their community.

Forum patches potholes across Pretoria east

The CCF team of four workers and Van Helsdingen repaired potholes in four Moreleta Park wards.

How the initiative starts

Van Helsdingen said the group was formed after she saw how run-down the suburb had become.

“In 2018, I registered the Community Caring Forum Group after seeing the dilapidation in our suburb,” she said.

The forum works with the City of Tshwane’s CUP programme, which was introduced in 2024 to help the city with repairs.

Van Helsdingen said she appeared before a panel before the forum’s CUP was approved, although the group had been doing this work since 2018.

She said the forum has the city’s approval to carry out repairs and they are not replacing municipal work, rather helping out where service delivery is not fully reaching.

“We have a CUP and have approval to assist,” she said.

Community support keeps pothole repairs going

Van Helsdingen said the community initiative to patch potholes and clean up the area would continue, but additional work depends heavily on donations and support from residents and businesses.

The work is done by the forum’s full-time workers rather than volunteers.

She said the forum decides which areas to fix based on reports from residents, who flag problems on the group’s Telegram communication channels.

Van Helsdingen said the forum tries to keep a comprehensive database of all the issues reported.

“Unfortunately, I am currently injured and cannot attend to all of them at the moment,” she said.

She said they still have 30 bags of sponsored tar left and that she is taking things a bit slower while injured.

Residents who want to help can email info@ccf-group.co.za.

The Tshwane metro did not reply when asked about the pothole backlog and plans in the area.

*Please note this article has been amended.”

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