Motorists and community members face intensified roadblocks and stop-and-search operations as authorities target reckless driving and drug offences ahead of the holidays.

The intensified enforcement drive comes as authorities prepare for increased activity on the roads and in communities during the holiday period, when responsible driving and crime prevention remain key priorities.

Pretoria North SAPS, working alongside the National Traffic Police and other safety stakeholders, including AfriForum Noord van die Berg, CEO Stefan Maloney and his TRT Security team, GAC Risk Solutions and Cartrack, is strengthening efforts to address dangerous driving and drug-related offences.

During recent enforcement activities, police arrested 34 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, while six suspects were arrested for alleged possession of drugs during stop-and-search operations.

Pretoria North SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto said the arrested motorists and suspects are between 25 and 45 years old.

Stakeholders join forces against crime

Moloto said the efforts form part of the police’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of motorists and other road users.

He said the operations are aimed at reducing road fatalities linked to driver behaviour and reckless driving.

Moloto said police were working with several stakeholders, including the Community Policing Forum, security companies, the National Traffic Police and AfriForum neighbourhood watch.

“The collaboration highlights the importance of joint efforts between law enforcement agencies, private security structures and communities in addressing safety concerns.

“With the festive season approaching, police are expected to maintain their focus on enforcing traffic laws, discouraging impaired driving and addressing criminal activities that threaten public safety,” he said.

Police urge community vigilance

Motorists are reminded to act responsibly behind the wheel, while community members are encouraged to work with law enforcement authorities and report suspicious activities.

“Police efforts to strengthen visibility and enforcement remain an important part of ensuring safer roads and communities during the busy holiday period,” said Moloto.

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pic 2 Six suspects were arrested for possession of drugs during stop-and-search operations. Photo: Supplied

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