Supermoon to rise over Pretoria next week: Here’s when to look up

Pretoria residents can catch the first of three consecutive supermoons on Tuesday, November 24, if skies are clear. The moon is due to rise at 18:49, about 10 minutes after sunset.

The Wits Anglo American Digital Dome puts the exact time of the full moon at 16:53 South African time.

By the time it rises over Pretoria, it will still look full. For a view of the moonrise, head outside just before 18:49 and look towards the east-northeast. Choose a spot where trees and buildings leave the horizon clear.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is full near its closest point to Earth in its orbit. That extra closeness can make it look slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon. NASA says the next two supermoons will follow in December and January.

November’s full moon is traditionally called the Beaver Moon. The Old Farmer’s Almanac links the name to the time of year when beavers in North America prepare for winter.

Residents who can’t watch on Tuesday evening can get an early look on Monday, November 23, when the moon will already appear nearly full.

Also read: Young mother still missing more than seven weeks after Pretoria disappearance

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.