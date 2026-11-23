Athletes and swimming clubs are scrambling after the sudden closure of Hillcrest Swimming Pool disrupted training and regional competitions.

Ward councillor Tiaan Dippenaar said the pool was closed on November 18, citing a shortage of chlorine gas.

He said the metro had indicated that emergency procurement had already started, but the intervention came too late for an inter-regional gala scheduled for the past weekend.

Dippenaar said the closure had consequences beyond the immediate community, as the facility hosts important swimming galas attended by competitive athletes, including Olympic-level swimmers.

Businesses locked out

He also raised concerns about the impact on businesses operating from the premises.

“The gates are closed, and our tenants who run businesses on the premises are prohibited from going in,” he said.

Dippenaar said he was following up with the metro to obtain clarity on the situation and when the facility could reopen.

Water quality and ongoing repairs

The closure follows earlier concerns about the pool’s water quality after heavy rainfall and delays in chlorine gas deliveries.

In a previous response, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city had resorted to treating the pool with High Test Hypochlorite (HTH) while awaiting chlorine gas supplies.

Water-quality monitoring had recorded a pH level of 7.2, which Mashigo said fell within acceptable requirements.

“Unfortunately, HTH does not have the same effect as chlorine gas, which is not available due to delivery delays caused by a statutory shutdown of the manufacturer,” he said.

Mashigo added that the city’s appointed service provider was liaising with the manufacturer to arrange delivery of chlorine gas cylinders.

The facility reopened on September 1 following improvements to its stands, bathrooms and general facilities. However, residents subsequently raised concerns about broken tiles along the sides and bottom of the pool, with reports of children cutting their feet.

Mashigo previously confirmed that the metro was aware of the damaged tiles and had received reports of injuries. Temporary repairs had been attempted, but ageing grouting and expansion joints continued to cause tiles to loosen.

A lasting solution would require the pool to be drained and temporarily closed for comprehensive repairs. No date or timeframe has been provided for this work.

The metro had not responded to Rekord’s latest enquiry about the November 18 closure by the time of publication.

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