Eight municipal swimming pools across Pretoria have shut their doors with immediate effect, leaving residents uncertain about safe swimming access.

The announcement follows reports about the closure of Hillcrest Swimming Pool, where residents and swimming clubs have raised concerns about inconsistent access to the facility.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo previously disputed claims that Hillcrest Swimming Pool had closed, saying the facility remained operational.

“The pool was never closed and continues to operate. The last event at the facility was hosted on Saturday, November 21,” said Mashigo.

However, residents maintain that Hillcrest was only opened for Saturday’s swimming gala before being closed again.

Chlorine shortage forces shutdowns

In a separate announcement, the metro confirmed on November 24 that eight municipal swimming pools across regions 1, 3, 4 and 7 had been temporarily closed with immediate effect until further notice because of an unexpected shortage of chlorine gas in the market.

The affected facilities are Soshanguve Swimming Pool in Region 1; Gert van Schalkwyk Swimming Pool in Danville, Les Marais Swimming Pool, Tjaart van Vuuren and Sunnyside swimming pools in Region 3; Laudium Swimming Pool in Region 4; and Zithobeni and Bronkhorstspruit swimming pools in Region 7.

According to Mashigo, the shortage has affected the city’s ability to maintain safe water conditions for swimmers.

The closures are necessary to allow sufficient chlorine levels to build up and stabilise in the pool water once supplies become available.

Chlorine is essential for disinfecting water, controlling harmful micro-organisms and ensuring that municipal swimming facilities are safe for public use.

“The city is working closely with the service provider to restore the supply of chlorine gas as soon as possible,” said Mashigo.

He added that the affected swimming pools would only reopen once chlorine levels had stabilised and water quality had been confirmed as safe for swimmers.

Residents and pool users have been encouraged to monitor the city’s official communication platforms and visit its website for reopening updates.

The metro apologised for the inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience and understanding.

Hillcrest access under scrutiny

Hillcrest Swimming Pool has faced previous concerns about water quality and maintenance, and according to Mashigo, it was previously treated with high-test hypochlorite while the city awaited chlorine gas deliveries.

Ward councillor Tiaan Dippenaar said the pool’s closure had disrupted swimming training and preparations for regional galas, while businesses operating from the premises were also affected by restricted access.

The ongoing uncertainty has left swimmers, clubs and residents seeking clarity about when they can expect consistent access to the facility.

Chlorine gas shortage forces sudden closure of Hillcrest Swimming Pool

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