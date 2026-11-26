A hailstorm battered parts of Pretoria on Wednesday, 25 November, damaging homes, bringing down trees and causing widespread power outages.

Rekord readers shared photos and accounts of the damage across Pretoria East after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms.

The City of Tshwane said the storms damaged electricity infrastructure in several areas. Trees were uprooted and branches fell onto power lines. The city said crews could only begin repairs once conditions were safe and warned that the extent of the damage could delay power restoration.

In Faerie Glen, Rekord reader Ngwanamothiba Mongalo said trees were strewn across the road and their home nearly flooded. Mongalo also reported roof and boundary wall damage at two neighbouring homes. Another reader, Elmarie De Beer, shared a photo showing a section of metal fencing bent over during the downpour.

In Olympus, boundary walls at three neighbouring homes collapsed during the storm. In Erasmuskloof, Louise Van Niekerk shared a photo of a damaged brick wall, with loose bricks scattered in the garden.

Christa Oosthuizen shared a photo of a fallen tree blocking part of Malabour South in Lynnwood Glen. In Die Wilgers, Chris Human shared a photo showing tree branches extending into Frank Road as motorists drove through the rain.

In La Montagne, Hanette Neethling reported that trees had fallen onto perimeter walls. One of her photos showed a large tree lying across a paved driveway near a garage.

Wednesday’s yellow level 4 warning covered Pretoria and the rest of Gauteng until midnight. SAWS had warned of hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours that could flood roads and damage infrastructure.

Vox Weather forecast thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng on Thursday, 26 November, and Pretoria could see further showers and thundershowers on Friday. Saturday looks like the wettest day of the weekend, with forecasts pointing to drier conditions on Sunday, although SAWS still lists showers and thundershowers for the city.

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