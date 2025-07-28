Cure Day Hospitals Montana officially opens its doors to private and medical aid patients

Cure Day Hospitals is delighted to announce the official opening of its newest facility, Cure Day Hospitals Montana, the group’s 14th day hospital in South Africa and the first of its kind in the northern suburbs of Pretoria.

The facility is now fully operational and welcoming both private-paying and medical aid patients. This marks a major milestone in the group’s commitment to expanding accessible, same-day surgical care across the country.

The first successful procedure at Cure Day Hospital Montana was performed mid-June 2025 by Dr A Paterson, a orthopaedic surgeon. The surgery paved the way for same-day operations now available to the community.

“It was a privilege to perform the very first surgery at Cure Day Hospitals Montana. The hospital is modern, efficient, and incredibly well-prepared to deliver excellent outcomes for patients,” said Dr Paterson. “I look forward to seeing how this facility contributes to same-day surgical care in the area.”

Hospital Manager Sr Tanya de Goede-Vrey expressed her pride in reaching this momentous point:

“This is a proud moment for our dedicated team. We are thrilled to officially open our doors and begin delivering world-class day surgery services to our local community with professionalism, compassion, and care.”

Bert von Wielligh, CEO of Cure Day Hospitals, described the addition of Cure Day Hospitals Montana as a significant addition to the group’s growing network and a strong step forward in its mission to expand access to cost-effective, efficient, and quality same-day hospital care across South Africa

Cure Day Hospitals offers a wide range of surgical specialties, including general surgery, orthopaedics, ears, nose and throat (ENT), gynaecology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, and more; delivered through a safe, cost-effective same-day care model that eliminates the need for overnight stays.

With the official opening now complete, Cure Day Hospitals Montana invites the community to experience its modern facilities and exceptional care. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://cure.co.za/cure-day-hospitals-montana/ or contact the hospital at 012 072 0142.