AdvertorialBusinessSponsored

South Africa’s young investors smash market records in 2025 JSE Investment Challenge triumph

Defying the odds and outpacing the broader market, several teams in this year's JSE Investment Challenge delivered exceptional returns, surpassing the All-Share Index's robust 23% gain during the competition period.

8 hours ago
Content Supplied 2 minutes read
Image: Supplied. Leila Fourie, JSE Group CEO, keeps the tradition alive with her iconic selfie alongside our Investment Challenge stars at the annual awards ceremony

The outstanding performance of the top teams across school and university categories demonstrated the emerging talent among South Africa’s next generation of investors.

 The JSE Investment Challenge equips young South African investors with practical market experience through virtual R1 million portfolios. High School learners and tertiary students trade JSE-listed financial instruments under real market conditions within a simulated environment, developing hands-on skills in investment strategy and portfolio management.

Image: Supplied Ashton International College Benoni bagged the win in the JSE Investment Challenge’s Equity Portfolio Category

Vuyo Lee, Director: Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the JSE said, “The 2025 edition of the Investment Challenge has achieved considerable milestones in promoting financial literacy among South African learners and students. With over 66,000 participants, the programme’s national reach reflects our commitment to building financial literacy from the ground up. By providing a risk-free environment for learning, we’re cultivating tomorrow’s informed investors and financial leaders.”

Image: Supplied Hoërskool Birchleigh topped the Income Portfolio Category in the JSE Investment Challenge, earning bragging rights and a big win.

The initiative’s reach spans all nine provinces, with notable growth in regions like Mpumalanga. University and college participation included 7,700 students across 3,094 teams from 110 institutions, while 859 schools fielded roughly 17,850 teams during the competition period from 17 March to 19 September 2025. The annual competition offers R1 million in investment vouchers along with an international stock exchange visit for tertiary-level winners.

Image: Supplied Financial literacy didn’t stop with the conclusion of the Investment Challenge; learners put their finance knowledge to the test with a giant crossword puzzle at the annual awards ceremony.

This year brought significant changes as Mpumelelo Secondary School’s remarkable run of success in the Income Portfolio Top 5 continued yet made way for fresh contenders. Giba Mahlangu of Hoërskool Birchleigh achieved recognition for guiding winning teams from four different schools. In the ETF/ETN Game, Brett Thomson and David Thomson of the University of Pretoria maintained their excellence, appearing in the top three for a second consecutive year.

Image: Supplied It was a standout moment for University of the Western Cape as their students claimed first place in the Speculator Portfolio at this year’s JSE Investment Challenge Awards

“The Investment Challenge remains an influential platform in fostering financial stewardship among South African youth, offering opportunities for practical learning and extracurricular achievement for students and learners nationwide,” concluded Lee.

The JSE continues to expand its educational initiatives through programmes like the Virtual Trading Game (VTG) and SheInvests. This year’s VTG emphasised Technology and Digital Finance, Artificial Intelligence and fraud prevention, and #SheInvests continues to empower women in South Africa to improve their financial decision-making.

Image: Supplied U.P Capital of the University of Pretoria made their mark with a first-place finish in the ETF/ETN Portfolio at the JSE Investment Challenge

Teams can register electronically for next year’s Investment Challenge on https://schools.jse.co.za and https://university.jse.co.za/.

For Overall Winners of the 2025 Investment Challenge, see here 

University game website:  https://university.jse.co.za/

Schools game website: https://schools.jse.co.za/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/jsechallenge

IG: https://www.instagram.com/jsechallenge/

X: JSEChallenge (@JSE_Challenge) / X

TT: TikTok – Make Your Day

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
8 hours ago
Content Supplied 2 minutes read
Back to top button