South Africa’s young investors smash market records in 2025 JSE Investment Challenge triumph

The outstanding performance of the top teams across school and university categories demonstrated the emerging talent among South Africa’s next generation of investors.

The JSE Investment Challenge equips young South African investors with practical market experience through virtual R1 million portfolios. High School learners and tertiary students trade JSE-listed financial instruments under real market conditions within a simulated environment, developing hands-on skills in investment strategy and portfolio management.

Vuyo Lee, Director: Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the JSE said, “The 2025 edition of the Investment Challenge has achieved considerable milestones in promoting financial literacy among South African learners and students. With over 66,000 participants, the programme’s national reach reflects our commitment to building financial literacy from the ground up. By providing a risk-free environment for learning, we’re cultivating tomorrow’s informed investors and financial leaders.”

The initiative’s reach spans all nine provinces, with notable growth in regions like Mpumalanga. University and college participation included 7,700 students across 3,094 teams from 110 institutions, while 859 schools fielded roughly 17,850 teams during the competition period from 17 March to 19 September 2025. The annual competition offers R1 million in investment vouchers along with an international stock exchange visit for tertiary-level winners.

This year brought significant changes as Mpumelelo Secondary School’s remarkable run of success in the Income Portfolio Top 5 continued yet made way for fresh contenders. Giba Mahlangu of Hoërskool Birchleigh achieved recognition for guiding winning teams from four different schools. In the ETF/ETN Game, Brett Thomson and David Thomson of the University of Pretoria maintained their excellence, appearing in the top three for a second consecutive year.

“The Investment Challenge remains an influential platform in fostering financial stewardship among South African youth, offering opportunities for practical learning and extracurricular achievement for students and learners nationwide,” concluded Lee.

The JSE continues to expand its educational initiatives through programmes like the Virtual Trading Game (VTG) and SheInvests. This year’s VTG emphasised Technology and Digital Finance, Artificial Intelligence and fraud prevention, and #SheInvests continues to empower women in South Africa to improve their financial decision-making.

Teams can register electronically for next year’s Investment Challenge on https://schools.jse.co.za and https://university.jse.co.za/.

For Overall Winners of the 2025 Investment Challenge, see here

University game website: https://university.jse.co.za/

Schools game website: https://schools.jse.co.za/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/jsechallenge

IG: https://www.instagram.com/jsechallenge/

X: JSEChallenge (@JSE_Challenge) / X

TT: TikTok – Make Your Day