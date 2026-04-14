Get moving with Montana’s MG dealers

Nestled on the corner of Sefako Makgatho Drive and Veronica Road, Bidvest McCarthy MG Montana is expanding its sales team to get more motorists driving their high-quality and affordable MG (Morris Garages) vehicles.

Some of the MGs on display.

The British automotive manufacturer has been producing, designing, and offering a wide array of motor vehicles since 1924.

The Montana branch, which opened last year in July, has been the latest addition to the growing brand, providing drivers in the northern suburbs of Pretoria a full range of new MG vehicles, expert servicing, and genuine parts.

Newly appointed Sales Manager, Nash Pillay, says that what makes the MG brand unique compared to other brands is the high calibre of the car you get for an affordable price.

“The quality of the car is great, I can’t stress that enough. Many brands have come out recently, but I think ours offers better quality. In terms of maintenance and fuel consumption, it’s lighter, and has a better driving quality, that’s what MG is, and that’s what we want to show,” Pillay said.

Sales executive, Surprise Mampane Assistant Sales Manager, Phila Lubisi



Nash Pillay, Samantha Makgatho, Surprise Mampane, Marius Kriel and Phila Lubisi

The MG Montana branch consists of sales assistants Phila Lubisi, Surprise Mampane, Marius Kriel, and sales cadet Samantha Makgatho.

Guests can expect full professionalism, knowledge of the vehicles and full-fledged dealerships in terms of maintenance, services, and everything in between.

MG’s current models consist of compact hatchbacks, family-sized SUVs, electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and high-performing supercars, including the fully-electric MG Cyberster, which was released last July.

The MG Cybuster, parked inside the showroom with doors lifted up. The MG Cybuster, parked inside the showroom with doors lifted up.

By the end of the year, Pillay says MG looks to release a 4×4 bakkie, a 7-seater SUV to be launched in the coming months, and several other models coming to South Africa.

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