Inside Resthill Memory Care’s mission to redefine dementia support

A residential home situated in the quiet surroundings of Laezonia in Centurion has grown into a specialised sanctuary for people living with dementia.

It offers care, dignity, understanding, and a sense of belonging to its residents and their families.

Resthill Memory Care was founded by Esmarie Venier, whose personal journey as a caregiver shaped the vision behind the organisation.

Venier explained that the idea for the home came after she began caring for her mother, who initially suffered a hip injury and later developed dementia.

“We are a residential home focusing on specialised care for dementia, for residents with memory-impacting conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia,” she said.

Resthill officially opened its doors in 2011, starting as an elderly care facility with just three residents, including Venier’s mother.

Over time, as the need for more focused dementia care became apparent, the facility transitioned into a specialised centre. Today, it accommodates 40 residents across four homes.

Venier shared that the organisation has around 50 staff members who are trained to provide continuous support.

“We provide 24/7 care. Our team works well together, and our goal is to maintain high standards and constantly improve.”

What sets Resthill apart is its philosophy. Instead of treating residents as patients, the organisation focuses on creating a home-like environment.

“We treat our residents as individuals, not patients. They have memory problems but are not physically sick. Resthill is their home,” said Venier.

This approach is reflected in every aspect of the facility, from its pet-friendly spaces to its tailored care structure.

Residents are supported based on their specific needs and stages of dementia, with different homes designed to cater to varying levels of care.

The organisation currently operates four homes, each catering to residents at different stages of dementia.

The Galphini Home, which opened on April 15, caters specifically to younger residents with dementia, accommodating up to eight people.

“We noticed a need for a place for younger people with dementia. Many younger individuals feel anxious living with family, and they are often placed in elderly care homes, which can be unsuitable.” “Our Burkei home supports residents in the mid-stage of dementia who are not yet frail but require assistance with medication and daily care, and it houses 13 residents,” stated Venier.

The Robusta home is designed for those in more advanced stages of dementia who require more intensive, personalised care, also accommodating 13 residents.

While the Karroo home focuses on palliative care, providing specialised medical support for residents in the final stages of their journey, with space for six residents.

Venier explained that residents may move between these homes as their needs change.

“As their condition progresses, they may require more support and hands-on care. But sometimes residents arrive already needing advanced care and are placed in homes like Robusta from the beginning,” she said.

Resthill not only supports residents but also seeks to ease the emotional burden on their families.

Director Alet Snyman highlighted the emotional impact dementia has on families, especially children.

“It is very difficult, especially for children who have to see a parent not recognising them,” she noted.

To address this, the organisation hosts family days twice a year, creating opportunities for connection and shared understanding.

“It started with about 10 families, but now it has grown to around 80 as families bring extended relatives. It helps build a sense of community among people going through similar experiences. We build strong relationships with our residents and their families.”

These relationships often become long-term, as many residents stay at the facility for several years.

Snyman emphasised the importance of understanding dementia, describing it as a complex and often misunderstood condition.

“Dementia is an umbrella term covering different forms of neurodegeneration. Each type affects different parts of the brain in different ways, and understanding this helps care staff support residents more effectively.”

She also discussed the value of shared living arrangements.

“Families often prefer single rooms, but sharing can be beneficial. Residents are not alone and can support one another, which can be comforting,” she explained.

Both Snyman and Venier, who come from educational backgrounds, had at one point considered establishing a dementia teaching facility.

“We wanted to start a teaching facility, especially because many of our staff come from townships, like Olievenhoutbosch and Diepsloot. We also wanted to expand rural communities, as education there is equally important.”

They wanted to educate families on how to support loved ones with dementia and dispel myths about the condition.

“We wanted to teach people that if a loved one develops dementia, they are not crazy. There is understanding, and there are ways to support and care for them,” she added.

However, the demands of running and growing Resthill required their full attention, and the idea was set aside to focus on maintaining the high level of care within the homes.

The emphasis on empathy and understanding remains central to Resthill’s work. Snyman explained that caring for people living with dementia often requires patience and a thoughtful approach, as residents may sometimes feel uncertain or hesitant.

“In many cases, gentle encouragement paired with something familiar or comforting can help put them at ease and make them more willing to engage,” she said.

Small gestures of kindness go a long way in building trust and co-operation with residents.

“It’s about how you approach someone. Small gestures of kindness, even something as simple as a sweet treat, can make a big difference,” added Snyman.

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