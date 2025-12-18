Escape to the Coast

Listing Coastal South Africa airs every Wednesday on BBC Lifestyle at 8 pm

Listing Coastal South Africa continues Wednesday at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle, DStv Channel 174, to showcase some of the most remarkable homes along the country’s coastline, inviting viewers to explore luxury living framed by sea, sky, and spectacular natural surroundings. From penthouse living in Umhlanga to serene retreats in Plettenberg Bay and Knysna, the series presents a curated collection of coastal properties, each offering a distinct vision of escape.

This new show, from the production team behind Listing Cape Town and Listing Jozi, blends urban indulgence with tranquil seaside living, with homes ranging from minimalist contemporary spaces to expansive residences designed for effortless entertaining and multi-generational holidays. Whether defined by architectural innovation, panoramic ocean views, or a close connection to nature, each property reflects a unique coastal lifestyle.

The Opulent Oceans Penthouse, Umhlanga

The brand-new franchise’s first season opened high above the coastline with a striking penthouse that combines sleek design with uncompromising luxury. Featuring a fully integrated Caesarstone kitchen, advanced home automation, and a dedicated cold room, the residence is designed for both comfort and entertaining. Panoramic views of the Indian Ocean extend throughout the space, while the main bedroom evokes the feeling of a private luxury liner. A 900-square-metre rooftop entertainment deck completes this elevated coastal experience.

A Modern Contemporary Farmhouse, Gqeberha

Set in Walmer, this modern farmhouse offers a more grounded yet refined escape. Light oak finishes and integrated Siemens appliances create a warm, minimalist aesthetic. The outdoor entertainment area, complete with a pool and landscaped garden, encourages relaxed living. The main bedroom overlooks the garden, and a self-contained two-bedroom cottage allows for extended family stays, making the home ideal for shared holidays.

A Coastal Sanctuary in Plettenberg Bay

Perched above the ocean, this three-level residence captures the calm elegance for which Plettenberg Bay is known. Automated roofing and blinds adapt to changing weather conditions, ensuring year-round comfort. Designed for hosting, the home features a bar, pool table, expansive dining area with ocean views, and a boma for evenings spent outdoors. A separate flatlet offers additional privacy for guests.

The Glasshouse Getaway

Defined by light, openness, and uninterrupted coastal views, The Glasshouse offers a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. Sunrises and sunsets are visible year-round, and the main suite features an outdoor shower, direct pool access, and a refined level of comfort. This home is designed for those seeking tranquillity and a close relationship with the natural environment.

A Three-Level Retreat Overlooking Knysna Lagoon

Recently renovated, this sun-filled residence overlooking Knysna Lagoon is designed for flexibility and privacy. Each level functions as a self-contained living space, making it well-suited to families holidaying together. The open-plan layout maximises the sweeping views, while practical features such as solar power, inverters, and water tanks ensure uninterrupted comfort. From the balconies, lagoon views, and seasonal whale sightings, the experience is complete.

More than a showcase of exceptional properties, Listing Coastal South Africa offers a glimpse into aspirational coastal living, encouraging viewers to imagine their ideal escape along South Africa’s most scenic shores, whilst uncovering the day in the life of local property agents.

Listing Coastal South Africa airs exclusively on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174) every Wednesday at 20:00, with repeats on Thursdays at 5 pm, as well as Saturdays and Sundays.

