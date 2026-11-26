Two men, aged 37 and 27, face charges of possession of suspected stolen property after a security guard alerted patrolling officers to an alleged copper cable theft in Kameeldrift on Tuesday.

At about 06:25 on Tuesday, Tshwane Flying Squad members were conducting crime-prevention patrols in the Kameeldrift area when a security guard approached them.

Police said the guard alerted the members to a vehicle with four occupants who were allegedly stealing copper cables at an estate next to China Mall along Zambesi Road.

Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mudau said officers immediately went to the identified premises, where they spotted a silver Hyundai Getz. As they approached the vehicle, two of the four occupants fled on foot, while the other two were apprehended.

“Upon searching the vehicle, members discovered copper cables suspected to have been stolen, with an estimated value of R42 000. The two suspects, aged 37 and 27, were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property,” said Mudau.

Search continues for fleeing suspects



Members of the Local Criminal Record Centre attended the scene to conduct further investigations.

The recovered Hyundai Getz, valued at about R60 000, was subsequently taken to the Pretoria West Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit.

The search for the two suspects who fled continues. Residents with any information regarding their whereabouts are urged to inform their local authorities.

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