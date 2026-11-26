ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya was re-elected as executive mayor of Tshwane on Thursday, 26 November, and will lead the metro until 2031.

The first inaugural council sitting of the sixth administration took place after the 4 November election, in which an ANC–ActionSA–EFF coalition emerged. Moya was elected to lead the capital for the 2026–2031 term.

Tshwane has 214 council seats, meaning a party or coalition needs at least 108 seats to secure a majority of the full council. The coalition arrangement commands 109 seats, just one above that threshold.

Moya defeated the DA’s mayoral candidate, Cilliers Brink, with 115 votes. Brink received 87 votes, while the IEC reported seven spoilt ballots. The result indicates that the coalition also received support from other parties.

The DA remains the largest party in Tshwane, with 74 seats, but will sit on the opposition benches for the next five years.

Negotiations between ActionSA and the DA collapsed after ActionSA proposed that the DA take the mayoralties of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni while supporting Moya as Tshwane mayor. The proposal reportedly included conditions that Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink step aside, which the DA rejected.

In its counterproposal, the DA reportedly offered a confidence-and-supply arrangement that would allow it to govern Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni while ActionSA retained control of Tshwane. ActionSA rejected the proposal, arguing that it would effectively exclude the party from executive government in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

ANC councillor Naeem Patel was elected Speaker of Council with 119 votes. He defeated the DA’s candidate, Pogiso Mthimunye, and the VF Plus candidate, Willie Spies, who received 19 votes.

ANC councillor Naeem Patel. Photo: X

EFF councillor Omphile Maotwe was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor of Tshwane, while April Mabona was elected unopposed as Chief Whip of Council.

Tshwane Deputy Mayor Omphile Maotwe. Photo: X

Brink said the DA would take up its role as the official opposition under an ANC–ActionSA–EFF coalition.

The DA will continue to fight for Tshwane from the opposition benches

by Ald Cilliers Brink



Today, the Democratic Alliance in Tshwane takes up our position as the official opposition following the formation of a coalition government lead by ActionSA and the ANC.



Having emerged… pic.twitter.com/YCE5KEDAoE — Cilliers Brink (@CilliersB) November 26, 2026

“Having emerged as the biggest party, with 34%, and spending weeks negotiating reasonable proposals with the ANC and ActionSA, we have failed to reach an agreement,” he said.

Brink said coalition politics meant that no party without a 50%-plus-one majority could govern alone.

“The DA will use its role as the official opposition to guard against this, protect public funds and ensure that the resources of the city are used to serve residents,” he said.

Brink also expressed gratitude to DA voters.

DA Tshwane Mayoral Candidate 2026. Photo:CilliersB/X

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