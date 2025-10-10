Pretoria gears up for a weekend of heritage, health, and handmade charm

Pretoria is set for a vibrant weekend that blends heritage, wellness, music, and creativity.

From awareness walks and cultural awards to local markets and elegant celebrations, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking to move, explore, or simply unwind.

Walk With Maxeke 2025

The Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute (CMMI), in partnership with the Tshwane Metro and The Innovation Hub, will host the 4th annual Walk With Maxeke on Saturday, October 11.

The walk starts at 07:00 at the Tshwane Innovation Route at the Pretoria High School Old Boys Club in Lynnwood.

Wear something pink to show your support for Breast Cancer Month.

Hazeldean Parkrun

Get your Saturday morning off to an energetic start at the Hazeldean Farm Parkrun on Saturday, October 11.

It will be a fun, free, and family-friendly 5km trail run at Hazeldean Farm, Pretoria east.

Bring your barcode, your dog (on a short leash), and your energy; the run starts at 08:00.

Hazel Food & ACC Market

For a morning steeped in elegance and authenticity, make your way to the Hazel Food & ACC Market at Hofmeyr Park at 07:00 on Saturday, October 11.

Expect fresh produce, pastries, charcuterie, fine cheeses, handcrafted décor, African beadwork, jewellery, vintage finds, and more.

Tshwane Indigenous Music Awards (TIMA 2025)

Culture takes centre stage at the 6th Annual Tshwane Indigenous Music Awards, celebrating South Africa’s traditional sounds and heritage on Saturday, October 11.

Dress in traditional elegance and enjoy a night of rhythm, pride, and unity as local artists are honoured at the Sosh Top Café, Block VV, Soshanguve.

The Great Gatsby 100th Birthday Celebration

Step back into the roaring 1920s at a glamorous Gatsby-style celebration honouring a century of life and elegance at Club Bell Air.

Guests are invited to dress to impress in vintage attire for an afternoon of nostalgia, live entertainment, and celebration next weekend, Sunday, October 26.