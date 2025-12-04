Metro police dispute resource shortage claims

he state of policing in the metro has come under sharp scrutiny, with political leaders and metro officials offering conflicting accounts about whether the TMPD has the necessary tools to protect residents.

While the DA is sounding the alarm over what it describes as chronic under-resourcing, which places officers and residents at risk, the metro insists that the department is making steady progress in building its policing capacity despite ongoing challenges.

DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink has warned that newly appointed recruits will be ineffective without the basic equipment needed to function on the ground.

“The Tshwane metro police recently appointed 200 new officers, but how does that help when the TMPD does not even have the two-way radio system to connect the officers in the field with headquarters?” he asked.

However, the metro has pushed back strongly against these claims, accusing critics of misrepresenting the state of TMPD resources.

MMC for Community Safety Alderman Hannes Coetzee said the metro welcomes public engagement on safety, but must set the record straight on what he called ‘inaccurate statements’.

“The city notes recent claims regarding the adequacy of resources within TMPD. We welcome public interest in the safety of our communities and wish to provide clarity on the current state of TMPD resources, as well as the ongoing measures to support improved crime-fighting capacity,” Coetzee said.

According to Coetzee, the TMPD currently has 3 689 active officers serving across regions and specialised units, which is an important correction to the commonly cited figure of 4 000.

He also firmly rejected the claim that officers are restricted to a fleet of just 250 vehicles.

“Contrary to external claims that 4 000 officers share only 250 vehicles, the TMPD in fact has a total fleet of 758 vehicles,” he said.

Within that fleet, 55 operational vehicles are allocated to Region 3 and 26 are assigned to Region 6.

He said the metro distributes additional vehicles as they become available, using an equitable allocation model based on regional needs.

Coetzee also confirmed that the delivery of 64 new TMPD vehicles forms part of its broader effort to expand internal policing capacity, alongside the recruitment of 200 new officers.

On the matter of communication systems, he acknowledged challenges but stressed that the responsibility lies with SAPS, which manages the national Tetra radio network used by the TMPD.

“The system has experienced maintenance backlogs on the SAPS side, which may cause intermittent service challenges. SAPS continues to address these issues as they arise.”

Coetzee added that coverage gaps are partly a technical reality of tower-based communication infrastructure.

He said that, as with any tower-based system, coverage gaps may occur due to downtime, distance from towers, high-rise buildings, mountainous terrain or vandalism.

“These factors can affect connectivity and may have an impact on officer safety and emergency response times.”

Despite the disputed figures and ongoing operational hurdles, Coetzee said the TMPD continues to make ‘steady progress’ in strengthening its capacity.

He pointed to internal reforms, targeted deployments and ongoing fleet support as measures already improving police visibility and responsiveness in high-priority areas.

“We are committed to several priorities aimed at improving public safety,” he said.

He added that these include strengthening frontline policing capacity, supporting officers with reliable equipment, enhancing communication and technology systems, ensuring fair distribution of resources across regions, and deepening co-operation with SAPS and other key safety agencies.

“The safety of Tshwane residents remains a top priority. We will continue to invest in measures that support effective law enforcement and improved public safety outcomes, and we encourage residents to remain active partners in building safer communities.”

Brink, however, has rejected the metro’s explanations, arguing that the figures presented by Coetzee do not reflect what communities experience daily.

He said that Region 3, which covers Atteridgeville, the CBD, Arcadia, Hatfield, Marabastad, Pretoria West and the Old East, is one of the city’s most concentrated and heavily populated regions, yet only 55 vehicles are allocated there.

“If the TMPD had 758 deployed vehicles across the city as they claim, it means only 7% of them are in use in that area. Where are the rest? Not in Soshanguve, Mabopane, Hammanskraal, Centurion or Mamelodi.”

Brink said that public complaints about the lack of by-law enforcement are routinely met with the same response from TMPD commanders: that there are no vehicles available.

“The fact is that the TMPD is immobile, and in large parts of the city invisible.”

He further argued that the department lacks basic operational systems to manage its fleet and deploy officers effectively.

“There is no effective system to keep track of TMPD vehicles in real time. There is no dispatch system to direct vehicles to respond to public complaints. This means there’s little command and control.”

Brink also maintained that communication failures remain a critical barrier.

“If officers aren’t connected with two-way radios, they cannot be deployed to enforce the law and respond to traffic issues.”

He insisted that the department should not prioritise appointing more officers before addressing these structural issues.

“The TMPD needs a dispatch system and two-way radios before appointing any more officers. A metro police is only effective if it is mobile.”

