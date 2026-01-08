WATCH: Peaceful protest over power outages, crime, and poor service delivery in Silverton

Residents of Silverton took to the streets on January 8 to protest against recurring electricity outages, poor service delivery and rising crime in the area.

The peaceful protest along Waltloo Road, near the intersections with Pretoria and Petroleum roads, brought traffic to a standstill as residents blocked roads with rocks and tree branches. A heavy police presence was deployed to monitor the situation and divert traffic.

Community members, supported by the local ratepayers association, said the protest was aimed at drawing the municipality’s attention to what they described as long-standing and unresolved service delivery failures.

Residents claimed that during the last 10 days, they have experienced daily power outages, with some blackouts lasting the entire day. They said the unstable electricity supply has damaged household appliances, caused food to spoil, and disrupted daily life.

They also questioned the timing of the outages, alleging that electricity was restored around 18:00 on Wednesday when they began picketing, only to go off again shortly after they dispersed.

This, they said, raised concerns about whether the outages were intentional.

The community further accused the metro of uneven service delivery, claiming that areas linked to political leadership receive better attention.

Anger was also directed at Ward 46 councillor Ben Chapman, accused by residents of failing to address their concerns. Some protesters carried placards reading ‘No more power outages’, ‘Ben Chapman must resign now’, and ‘The ward councillor must go – he is dividing Silverton’.

Residents also raised concerns about a lack of visible policing, which they believe gives criminals free rein.

Chapman said he should not be blamed for the power outages. “I am just the ward councillor. My role is to escalate issues to the Tshwane metro and give feedback, which I do.”

He blamed deteriorating service delivery on municipal budget cuts.

“Overtime budgets have been reduced, and the city seems more focused on making its books look good for the Auditor-General than on providing basic services,” he said.

Chapman acknowledged tensions within the community but maintained that he is doing his job.

“I can only act as the residents’ voice to the city. When there is no feedback, the anger is directed at me,” he said.

A representative from the Waltloo Substation, Superintendent Joseph Mashilo, spoke to residents and pleaded for calm.

He said the substation outage was affecting a far wider area than just Silverton and its extensions.

“The substation was not switched off deliberately. There was a fault and tripping on panel 7,” Mashilo said.

He explained that an explosion caused carbon build-up, which affected multiple panels and complicated restoration efforts.

“There are several faults, and teams have been dispatched to work on the substation,” he said.

Mashilo stressed that the repeated outages were not intentional.

“We understand the inconvenience this is causing, but this is not an act by anyone. We are committed to following up and resolving the issue,” he said.

