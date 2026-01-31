Widespread power outage hits Pretoria after Njala substation trip

Large parts of Pretoria were without electricity on Saturday evening, January 31, following a significant power outage that left multiple residents in the dark.

The outage, which began around 17:00, affected various areas of the city including Pretoria East. At the time of publication, it was unclear when power would be restored.

The Tshwane municipality confirmed that the outage was caused by a trip on the 132 kV line 1 at the Njala Substation.

According to the metro, the incident affected areas including Highlands, CSIR, Willows, Lynnwood, Villieria, Koedoespoort, Waltloo, Pyramid, Wapadrand, and Mooikloof.

“A technical team has been dispatched and is attending to the fault,” the metro stated on Saturday evening.

While the city listed several affected suburbs, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya indicated that the impact of the outage was far more widespread.

Moya revealed that investigations showed Transformers 1A and 1B at the Njala Infeed Substation had tripped, resulting in a major disruption to the electricity supply.

“This outage affects a huge chunk of the city. Our teams are working to restore power as quickly as possible,” Moya said.

She added that technical teams were currently on site dealing with the fault.

“The team is currently on site attending to the fault. The Estimated Time of Restoration is not available at this time. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to residents,” she said.

The mayor further confirmed that the power outage was not limited to the areas initially identified by the city, suggesting that more communities may still experience disruptions as the situation unfolds.

The metro assured residents that it will continue to provide updates as work progresses and more information becomes available.

