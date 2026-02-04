Outages expose fragile city grid, mayor launches plan

For large parts of Pretoria, the final week of January and the first weekend of February were marked by darkness, frustration and growing anger.

Prolonged electricity outages swept through wide swathes of the city, particularly in the eastern and northern regions, leaving households and businesses scrambling for answers as rumours circulated that Eskom was to blame.

Areas such as Silver Lakes, Zwavelpoort, Donkerhoek, Olympus, Shere, The Wilds, Woodhill, Tygervalley, Hazeldean, Highlands, CSIR, The Willows, Lynnwood, Villieria, Koedoespoort, Waltloo and Pyramid were among those hardest hit.

Some residents experienced repeated power failures over several days.

As frustration mounted, speculation grew that the outages were the result of failures on Eskom’s side of the network.

However, both Eskom and the metro have since moved to clarify the origin of the disruptions, firmly rejecting claims that the power utility’s supply was responsible.

In a formal response, the power utility confirmed that its investigation into the metro outages found no fault in the national utility’s infrastructure.

Eskom said its investigation into the power outage has confirmed that the fault originated within the Tshwane metro infrastructure.

The interruption of the power supply was triggered by tripped transformers at the Nyala Substation. While Eskom’s own system remained fully operational and stable, they confirmed they remained on standby to assist metro officials with repairs if requested, the statement read.

According to Eskom, supply to the metro remained stable throughout the period in question, despite persistent rainfall and stormy weather conditions that placed additional strain on local distribution networks.

The metro echoed this position, confirming that the outages between January 29 and February 2 were not caused by Eskom but stemmed from internal failures at the Nyala Substation.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the municipality had communicated this information publicly during the outage period.

“The recent outages were due to internal faults at the Nyala Substation, which caused Transformer 1A and 1B to trip,” Mashigo said.

“The city communicated the Nyala Substation outage on its various platforms on January 31.”

Mashigo confirmed that Eskom’s supply into the metro remained stable during the outages.

“Despite rainy weather conditions, supply from Eskom to Tshwane was stable,” he said.

The city’s technical assessments identified faults on transformer 1A and 1B as the immediate trigger for the outages. However, officials acknowledge that the root causes run far deeper than a single technical failure.

According to Mashigo, the metro’s electricity infrastructure has become increasingly vulnerable due to prolonged underinvestment.

“The metro’s electricity infrastructure has aged and some of the equipment requires replacement,” he said. “Over the past 10 years, the investment on renewal or refurbishment of electricity infrastructure was far less than requested.”

Only in the 2024/25 financial year, following a budget adjustment, according to Mashigo, did funding begin to increase gradually to address critical infrastructure upgrades.

Maintenance backlogs have also reached a critical stage. Mashigo said maintenance of high-voltage equipment, including transformers, has consistently fallen below the regulated level of 6% over the past decade.

“This has reached a critical stage in which the metro has to reprioritise budget to ensure adequate provision for refurbishment, repairs and maintenance of the infrastructure,” he said. “The metro requires about R3.2-billion to attend to transformers, panels and other equipment in substations.”

While residents often measure outages by their frequency, the metro assesses them in terms of restoration time and system resilience.

Mashigo noted that the eastern corridor has experienced multiple downstream-generated outages over the past year, particularly during periods of excessive rainfall when falling trees affected overhead lines.

“Between last winter [2025] and January 2026, the corridor has had more than four outages that were downstream-generated and isolated at the infeed station,” he said.

Immediate steps are now being taken to prevent a repeat of the January failures. These include intensified routine maintenance and inspections under the metro’s service level agreement, which targets 80% quarterly performance for high-voltage maintenance.

The metro has also reprioritised funding.

“In line with the trading services reform objectives, the metro has reprioritised R113-million towards electricity infrastructure stabilisation to ensure that electricity infrastructure is augmented between February and June 2026,” Mashigo said.

Looking ahead, the metro said long-term stability will depend on structural reform.

From July, electricity revenue will be ring-fenced and reinvested into the network before being used to support other municipal services, a move aimed at ensuring sustainability and resilience.

The Tshwane Mayor has acknowledged the depth of public frustration following weeks of electricity disruptions and set out a phased plan to stabilise and rebuild Tshwane’s electricity network on February 3.

Speaking after the rollout of the Energy Infrastructure Stabilisation Plan, Dr Nasiphi Moya said the outages experienced over December and January were not being minimised.

“For many households, this meant food going to waste and work being disrupted. For others, it meant fear during the night, concern for medical equipment or the loss of basic dignity in their own homes,” she said.

Moya was clear that the crisis did not stem from a single failure but from years of systemic neglect.

More than half of the metro’s high-voltage transformers are over 40 years old, with some exceeding 60 years in service.

Since 2018, the electricity network has suffered a cumulative maintenance funding deficit of R364-million against a required R548-million.

“These risks did not emerge overnight,” she said. “They accumulated quietly through deferred replacement, ageing equipment kept in service longer than it should be, and the gradual loss of backup capacity.”

The mayor said the stabilisation plan prioritises immediate grid control to prevent faults from escalating into prolonged outages, followed by medium-term interventions to restore redundancy at high-impact substations.

Capital investment in the electricity network has increased to R650-million for the 2025/26 financial year, reversing years of under-allocation. An additional R25-million has been added for repairs and maintenance through the adjustments budget.

Moya also highlighted steps to strengthen operational capacity through the metro’s R300-million critical vacancies fund, with new technical posts already advertised.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise said, “The interventions we highlighted are not only about informing residents about what the city is doing to meet challenges in the short term, but also talk to the sustainable future planning of the city’s infrastructure.”

He remarked that stabilising the electricity network will take time.

“Outages would not disappear overnight, but residents should see fewer major failures, quicker recovery, better infrastructure protection, and clearer communication.”

ActionSA councillor and MMC for Community Safety Hannes Coetzee has welcomed the Energy Infrastructure Stabilisation Plan but stressed that success will depend on consistent implementation and accountability.

Coetzee said residents had endured months of disruption that compromised livelihoods, safety and trust in local government.

“It is important to state plainly that these outages are not the result of a single failure or a short-term lapse,” he said.

“They are the consequence of years of chronic underinvestment, ageing infrastructure, escalating vandalism and the failure of previous administrations to adequately maintain and protect the electricity grid.”

He welcomed the metro’s acknowledgement of responsibility and its decision to increase capital investment in the electricity network, calling the shift long overdue.

Looking ahead, Coetzee said residents should expect gradual improvement rather than instant resolution, with fewer large-scale failures, better communication during outages and visible action against vandalism and illegal connections.

“Stabilising the grid is sustained work,” he said. “What matters now is delivery.”

Unpacking the Energy Infrastructure Stabilisation Plan

For readers’ ease, the 27-page plan’s actions can be summed up as follows:

Stabilise the electricity network through phased, risk-based interventions.

Prioritise immediate fault containment over full system overhaul.

Restore control systems to prevent fault escalation and fires.

Repair and secure critical substations within three months.

Rebuild redundancy at high-impact substations citywide.

Return damaged transformers to service where technically viable.

Replace end-of-life transformers at the highest-risk sites.

Commission Wapadrand Substation to ease eastern network pressure

Restore Kentron Substation to improve supply resilience.

Upgrade capacity at Monavoni, Pyramid and Rosslyn.

Recruit engineers, technicians and field teams urgently.

Deploy R300-million to fill critical electricity staff vacancies.

Intensify first-line maintenance across the grid.

Clear vegetation and secure vulnerable substations.

Allocate R25-million extra for repairs and maintenance.

Elevate infrastructure protection as a law-enforcement priority.

Crack down on theft, vandalism and system sabotage.

Remove illegal connections to reduce overload and safety risks.

Improve outage communication with timely, transparent updates.

Reform electricity operations into a single accountable business unit.

– Click here to see a video of the mayor unpacking the plan:

