Sundowners event raises funds for animals, heritage and conservation at Fort Klapperkop

Funds raised through community events at Fort Klapperkop are helping to protect wildlife, maintain historic infrastructure and support ongoing conservation work in the heart of Pretoria.

The Friends of Groenkloof and Klapperkop Nature Reserves will be hosting another Sundowners at Sunset event at Klapperkop Nature Reserve on February 13.

The popular fundraiser draws hundreds of residents from across the city. Many arrive with picnic baskets and camping chairs to enjoy the setting and sunset views.

According to resident and member Helga Roper, the events are created to raise both awareness and much-needed funding.

“We want to introduce people to the fact that there is this beautiful piece of nature in our midst,” Roper said.

“It is also the responsibility of all of us to ensure the well-being of the fauna, flora and the fort itself.”

Roper explained that the Friends group relies mainly on annual membership fees, which are limited.

“Our only income is from annual memberships, and we needed additional funding,” she said.

Funds raised are used to remove invasive alien plant species such as Black Wattle and Pink Pom Pom, which threaten indigenous vegetation and wildlife habitats.

The money also supports nature conservation teams with equipment and resources.

“We help pay for herbicides, labour and equipment,” Roper said.

“We also support efforts to fight fires in the reserve.”

A portion of the funds goes towards maintaining Fort Klapperkop, including its cannons, gardens and ageing infrastructure.

“The fort requires constant upkeep,” Roper said.

“A social event where everyone can enjoy themselves felt like a good way to involve the community.”

She added that the fundraiser created a sense of shared responsibility while allowing residents to enjoy nature.

“It brings people together outdoors and supports all our projects at the same time,” she said.

The Friends of Groenkloof and Klapperkop Nature Reserves are chaired by Louis Geeringh, with Angelique Geeringh serving as treasurer and handling public relations.

Residents interested in becoming members can contact Angelique at angelique@geeringh.com.

Situated at the highest natural point in Pretoria, Fort Klapperkop offers sweeping views of the city and is surrounded by wildlife, such as zebra, wildebeest, impala and red hartebeest.

While the fort is state-run, the Friends group works closely with nature conservation teams to ensure the reserve remains accessible, protected and well-maintained.

“There are many Friends groups across Pretoria, and their contribution to conservation is significant,” Roper said.

As the sun sets over the capital, events like Sundowners at Sunset continue to show how community support can play a vital role in protecting Pretoria’s natural and historic treasures.

