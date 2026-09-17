Laerskool Garsfontein launches custom boerewors during Heritage Month braai

Laerskool Garsfontein celebrated Heritage Month with a fun day braai on September 16, unveiling a custom boerewors produced specifically for the school.

Pick n Pay Woodlands Boulevard sponsored the new Garsie boerewors.

Lower-grade pupils enjoyed sausage rolls made with the new product during the festivities.

Jody Viljoen preparing the boerewors. Photo: Itumeleng Mokoena

Ruan Hutten and Marius Stander preparing the boerewors. Photo: Itumeleng Mokoena Springbok mascot. Photp: Itumeleng Mokoena

Gratitude expressed

Deputy Principal Linda Wonigkeit expressed her gratitude to the sponsors, staff and pupils who contributed to the day’s success.

“We are very fortunate to have had this special day of celebrating and unveiling a boerewors made specially for this school by Pick n Pay Woodlands Boulevard,” she said.

Learners who participated in the sing and dance with the school mascots and Springbok mascot. Photo: Itumeleng Mokoena Leaners dancing and singing. Photo: Itumeleng Mokoena

Wonigkeit added that the sausage would be available in the sponsor’s stores from today.

Ruan Hutten braaiing the wors. Photo: Itumeleng Mokoena

Lee-Ann Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen , Deputy principal Linda Wonigkeit and Andre van Nieuwenhuizen (Pick n Pay Woodlands Boulevard) Photo: Itumeleng Mokoena.

The event featured two mascots representing the new Garsie boerewors, while pupils participated in dancing, drills and singing alongside their teachers.

The school also extended its thanks to stakeholders, including Hersch and Frio.

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