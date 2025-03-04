Tuks lose, but return from Cape Town with two bonus points

Tuks may have lost in the Varsity Cup Tournament against Ikeys in Cape Town on Monday night, but the two bonus points they earned could be crucial when it comes to the playoffs.

Ikeys ended up winning 36-29. The result means Maties are the only unbeaten team, topping the log with 15 points after three games.

Shimlas and Tuks both have 12 points after both lost once. Ikeys is fourth on the log with 10 points and has also only lost once. Shimlas and Tuks scored four bonus points, which is as good as a victory.

The Ikeys-Tuks clash turned out to be a humdinger. The Capetonians scored a try from the kick-off and converted to lead 9-0. After seven minutes of play, the score was 12-0. Then, Tuks started to fight back. At half time, the score was Ikeys 26, Tuks 22.

Tuks’ coach Dewey Swartbooi said afterwards that his team came to Cape Town to win. After all, that is what Varsity Cup rugby is all about.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way they should have. At least Tuks earned two bonus points. In a tournament like this, bonus points are crucial,” Swartbooi explained.

Asked what he considered the turning point of the match, Swartbooi replied, that they started playing catchup rugby too early.

“We can only blame ourselves. There were soft moments, and they cost us dearly. I know of at least three times where we let Ikeys off the hook. Ikeys also exploited some of our mistakes to score,” he explained.

After last week’s match against UJ, Swartbooi was concerned about his team’s performance in the lineouts.

“Our lineout play was definitely better yesterday against Ikeys, but we are not firing on all cylinders yet. There is still a lot of work to be done. It happens too often at critical times that we do not execute what we have practised,” Swartbooi said.

The coach also worries about mistakes being made when Tuks is on the attack.

“In the match’s dying moments, we were awarded a penalty kick, but the ball was not kicked out. One of the basic principles of rugby is that when you go to the touchline from a penalty kick, you must kick the ball out,” he remarked.

But it is not all doom and gloom. Swartbooi is very impressed with how the “Dominee” and Dillion Smith (captain) played.

“MJ Nel may be an unknown in Tuks rugby. But yesterday against Ikeys he was a pillar of strength in the scrums as a loosehead. He is growing with every match. His nickname is ‘Dominee’ because he studies theology,” he commented with a smile.

As captain, Smith is worth its weight in gold to the team. It is as if he cannot play a bad game. He led by example from the first minute and Swartbooi could not praise him enough.

“I also have to single out David Engongo, who played lock. Against Ikeys he had to stand in for Roald Hattingh. Those are big shoes to fill. But David, who can still play for the Young Guns, looked like a seasoned Tuks first-team player,” the coach concluded.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!