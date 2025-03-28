Return of Ruan Nortjié and Boeta Chamberlain improves Bulls’ depth against Zebre Parma

While the return of the usual captain and Springbok lock, Ruan Nortjé, will improve the Bulls’ leadership depth and overall rugby IQ against Zebre Parma on Saturday, Jake White can also fall back on the goal-kicking skills of Boeta Chamberlain, who will be on the bench with Nortjé.

Nortje and front rower Simphiwe Matanzima are both set to return to match action this weekend, when the side takes on the Italian club Zebre Parma in round 14 of the current season’s United Rugby Championship (URC) at Loftus Versfeld stadium.

Both Matanzima and Nortje have been side-lined by injury and illness but have since regained full match fitness. They will get their opportunity in the game from the six-two split impact squad that also sees a call into the match day squad for fly half Boeta Chamberlain. Chamberlain is one of two backline players on standby for duty, alongside scrumhalf Embrose Papier.

On the field, the starting 15 sees a front-row combination featuring Alulutho Tshakweni, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Mornay Smith. All three did duty against Leinster in the previous round and will be looking to maintain their good form from a week ago.

Smith, who did not have much playing time this past season, clearly underlined last week against Leinster that it was not for nothing that he was considered one of the most promising young tighthead props in the country a few seasons ago.

Lock duo Ruan Vermaak and JF van Heerden have been retained, likewise the two flankers in match day skipper Marcell Coetzee and Jannes Kirsten. Mpilo Gumede shifts up from the impact last week to start at eight against the side from Emilia-Romagna.

At halfback, Zak Burger starts at scrumhalf to partner up with Keagan Johannes who has been retained at fly half.

Stravino Jacobs has a new partner in Sergeal Petersen, while Harold Vorster and David Kriel will be pairing up in the midfield. Devon Williams provides cover at fullback with his stealthy left boot.

The match kicks off at 14:45.

BULLS vs ZEBRE PARMA STARTING XV: 1. Alulutho Tshakweni, 2. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 3. Mornay Smith, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Marcell Coetzee (c), 7. Jannes Kirsten, 8. Mpilo Gumede, 9. Zak Burger, 10. Keagan Johannes, 11. Stravino Jacobs, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. David Kriel, 14. Sergeal Petersen, 15. Devon Williams

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Simphiwe Matanzima, 17. Akker van der Merwe, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. Ruan Nortje, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Nizaam Carr, 22. Embrose Papier, 23. Boeta Chamberlain

Het jy dalk meer inligting rakende dié storie? Stuur gerus vir ons ‘n epos na bennittb@rekord.co.za of skakel ons by 083-625-4114.

Vir jou daaglikse gratis gemeenskapsnuus, besoek Rekord se webwerf: Rekord

Besoek ook ons Facebook, Twitter en Instagram blaaie.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!