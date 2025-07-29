World title and new African record in 100m backstroke for Pretoria’s superstar swimmer

Pretoria’s new swimming superstar, Pieter Coetzé, powered his way to South Africa’s first medal of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, claiming gold in the 100m backstroke on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was third fastest in the semi-finals but outduelled Olympic champion Thomas Ceccon and France’s Yohann Ndoye-Brouard in the second half of the final to reach the wall in a sensationally quick new African record time of 51.85 seconds, just .25 of a second off Ceccon’s world record.

The Italian was second in 51.90 seconds, with Ndoye-Brouard third in 51.92 and 200m backstroke Olympic champion Hubert Kos relegated to fourth in 52.20.

“I always thought it would happen eventually. In my mind, it was just a matter of time, but to do it this year is amazing,” admitted Coetzé afterwards during his poolside TV interview.

Speaking again a little later, he added that it was awesome and he felt that the competition was very deep.

“There were eight guys who could have won it. But the World University Games prepped me really well. The guys went fast there as well. But I’m over the moon. It was anyone’s game. I knew that going into it and to get away with the win is awesome,” he remarked.

As for the time he swam, the Tuks psychology student added that every time he breaks the African record, he is really happy with it.

“I can’t explain, but it was more about the win tonight than the time, so if I won with a second slower time, it would still be as good. I think in a final, you don’t really think about the time at all,” he commented.

With one medal already in the bag, Coetzé still has the 50m and 200m backstroke events to come.

