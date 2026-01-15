Marcel Coetzee returns to lead Bulls in crucial match against French club

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann has pressed the re-set button ahead of Friday night’s Investec Champions Cup match against Pau in the South-West of France.

In all, there are 11 changes from last weekend’s team: seven in the starting forwards, four in the backline, plus multiple bench rotations.

Captain Ruan Nortje gets a rest among the replacements with Marcell Coetzee back in harness as captain.

One of the exciting selections is the return of Springbok star, Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was out of action for a long time due to concussion protocol.

The exciting young Junior Springbok, Cheswill Jooste, will, alongside Arendse, serve on the wing on the other side of the field. This means a shift for speedster Sebastian de Klerk, who slots in at outside centre.

However, Ackermann has rested his first-choice Springbok front row, consisting of Gerhard Steenekamp, ​​Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw. According to Ackermann, this was done with next week’s URC match against Edinburgh in Scotland in mind. The three men are on tour with their Bulls teammates, but will not be considered for selection until next week.

The presence of Jan-Henrik Wessels in the team also facilitated Ackermann’s decision to select a 6-2 bench for the match against Pau.

Although Springbok loose forward Marco van Staden, who has also served in the middle of the front row for the national team, has been officially named as a reserve hooker, it is likely that he will be used in his more usual position as loose forward. Wessels will likely move to hooker if Akker van der Mewe, who has not received much game time so far this season, runs out of steam.

In-form Mpilo Gumede gets a welcome start while promising lock Reinhardt Ludwig is also back in favour.

The bench offers a good blend of grunt and guile with the like of Marco van Staden, Cobus Wiese and Jeandré Rudolph to call on.

BULLS vs PAU

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Mornay Smith, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 5. Reinhardt Ludwig, 6. Marcell Coetzee (Captain), 7. Mpilo Gumede, 8. Nizaam Carr, 9. Zak Burger, 10. Handré Pollard, 11. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. Sebastian de Klerk, 14. Cheswill Jooste and 15. Willie le Roux. REPLACEMENTS: 16. Marco van Staden, 17. Alu Tshakweni, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Cobus Wiese, 20. Ruan Nortje, 21. Keagan Johannes, 22. David Kriel and 23. Jeandré Rudolph.

